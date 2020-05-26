City-owned property at 3231 W. Schimmer Drive will be back on the market after action taken by the Grand Island City Council Tuesday night to reject both the offers it received.
On April 9, 2019, the council approved an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Da-Ly Realty of Grand Island for real estate services at the property.
John Collins, public works director, said the city had no use for the property and selling it would eliminate maintenance costs and liability for the city.
Collins said two offers were submitted. The original offer, from Midwest Waste Trucks, LLC, was not considered as the company did not share its plan or intent for use of the property as requested by the City Council.
The second offer, from 3 Diamonds Inc., was also pulled as the company requested a condition of the sale be a sign variance to allow an outdoor advertising digital billboard, which isn’t allowed by City Code.
The council officially rejected both bids Tuesday and the city staff will continue to market the property.
In other business, it approved sending to the Hall County Planning Commission a proposal for a blighted and substandard study.
Chad Nabity, director of the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority said a substandard and blighted study was prepared for John Baasch Augurs by Marvin Planning Consultants. This study was for 1.69 acres of property south of South Street between Henry Street and the bike trail in south-central Grand Island.
Nabity said John Baasch Augurs, owners of the property, submitted the request. They would like to build some apartments there. If a study is conducted, such a designation would make it possible to apply for ta- increment financing to help the developer defer some of the expense of developing the property.
He said the decision on whether to declare an area blighted and substandard is the city council’s, with a recommendation from the Planning Commission.
Nabity said the Planning Commission will meet July 1 and would have a recommendation ready for the council later in July.
He said the city is permitted to designate an area of up to 35% of the municipal limits as blighted and substandard.
As of May 15, 22.74% of the city has been declared blighted and substandard. The addition of the proposed 1.69 acres, if approved, would add 0.01% to the total area declared blighted and substandard bringing the total to 22.76%.
Nabity said one other blighted area is outstanding, representing a total increase of 0.40% He said if that is approved, the total would be 23.15%.
He said the proposal would not significantly impact the city’s ability to declare other areas blighted and substandard.
The council also heard about an application to rezone Lot 3 of the Nikodym Subdivision from Residential Development Zone (RD) to Amended Residential Development Zone (RD).
Nabity said this will allow the property to be re-subdivided into two lots as Nikodym Second Subdivision. Lot 1 will be the location of a natural gas regulator station. Lot 2 will be reserved for future residential development. Any development will require additional council approval.
He said Northwestern Energy is looking into adding a gas line regulator station on Lot 1. Substations are a permitted use in that district.
The council also awarded a bid from Mid-Nebraska Land Developers of Aurora of $239,593.20 for the Moores Creek Drain Extension North Road to Engleman Road project.
The project will build a portion of the Moores Creek Drainage Ditch extension, which will develop drainage to the southwest, serve current areas, as well as the proposed U.S. Highway 30 realignment project. This portion of Moores Creek will provide a drainage outlet to the rapidly expanding Copper Creek Subdivision.
