Talon Tesina, a lineman for Grand Island Utilities, changes a street light on West 2nd Street from a high pressure sodium light to an LED light while wearing a pink hard hat for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Brian Fiala of Grand Island Utilities said the workers in the department have been wearing the pink hard hats in the month of October for the last few years. Fiala also said the switch from the high pressure sodium lights to the LED lights will save the department and the city in costs when to comes to maintenance and other aspects that come with operating street lights. (Independent/Carissa Soukup)