As Grand Island continues to work hard to battle the impact of the coronavirus on the community, the city of Grand Island is taking steps to protect its employees and make sure essential city services continue to be provided.
Because people are being asked not to congregate in crowds of more than 10 people, the city has had to close some of its facilities, such as the library and city parks.
“Unfortunately, we have been in a position where we have had to lay off employees at the library,” said Jerry Janulewicz, city administrator.
Janulewicz said that last Friday the city laid off 23 people who worked at the city library. Those employees have been added to a recall list. When the library reopens, the city will be rehiring those employees on the list.
He said the city is currently looking at potential layoffs in other departments.
The city is holding up “pretty well,” considering the spread of the coronavirus in the community, Janulewicz said. He said most employees who work at City Hall and at the various utility offices are now working at home, though they are maintaining skeleton crews in those offices.
He said the city is looking at a plan to do some “shelter-in-place” work orders for the utilities departments. They could start as soon as next week.
Alternating crews of employees of the Electrical Department, Water Department and other utility services will be working 24 hours a day for seven days in one work shift, with a switch from one crew to the other every seven days.
Janulewicz said that will help to keep a crew of employees who are healthy available at all times.
He said some employees have been ordered to remain at home and isolate themselves in preparation to start on the alternate work schedule. Once those employees have been sheltered in place, they will not be allowed to leave or have visitors until their seven-day work schedule is completed.
Janulewicz said that many utility companies across the country are adopting that strategy because of the coronavirus to ensure that there will be a healthy workforce to maintain essential services for the community.
The Streets Department will not have a shelter-in-place plan, but they will be monitoring their employees to ensure their safety, while they continue to fill essential services such as making sure traffic lights are functioning and potholes are filled.
Because city parks are closed, Janulewicz said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be evaluating its needs during the outbreak.
“We are trying to be prudent with city resources to cut back where it makes sense to cut back,” he said. “We want to ensure that when we make those cutbacks In staff, we continue to preserve and protect the city’s assets until the time when they will again be needed.”
“The utilities director and the public works director are taking prudent steps that are needed to ensure that the city continues to provide electricity, water and wastewater services to the citizens of Grand Island despite the pandemic surrounding us,” Janulewicz said.
