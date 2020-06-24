After being closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Grand Island will be reopening City Hall and the Grand Island Public Library on July 1.
The public is asked to wear face masks within the buildings and to observe social distancing. When possible, the public is encouraged to continue to conduct business with the city by email and telephone.
Beginning July 1, the library will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first hour of operation each day will be reserved for senior citizens and patrons with health concerns.
There will still be no public use of the community meeting rooms, children’s discovery area, makerspace, study rooms, reading lounge spaces and other designated areas at the library. Due to the current directed health measure, a limited capacity of 70 will be enforced, along with a limit of one hour visit per day for checkout of library materials, computer use and other posted services. Other limitations will be posted and subject to modification as the directed health measure changes.
Starting July 1, the library will also resume curbside and book drop services during all open hours on the north side drive of the building. Patrons are strongly encouraged to return items through the book drop instead of inside the library.
Access to the Grand Island Police Department and the Utility Payment Center remains limited.
The Police Department office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The interior doors are locked at all times and access to the building will be granted by using the intercom in the front foyer area inside of the first set of doors. No public tours will be given at this time and scheduling for the use of the department’s community meeting room must be approved by the Police Department and Sheriff’s Department administration on a case-by-case basis.
The Utility Payment Center will remain closed to walk-in customers. Payments can be made at the drive-up window, drop box at City Hall, by mail or can be made online at www.giud.com/paymybill or by phone at (855) 748-6038. The drive-thru window will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.giud.com/home-utilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.