Community Development Block Grants are being offered through a partnership between the city of Grand Island and Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.
The city’s CDBG revolving loan fund has roughly $225,000 in it and the economic development group is going to match 50 cents for each dollar.
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity called it “a great partnership.”
“It is the city and the EDC working together to provide needed support to existing local businesses at a time when whatever we can do to help those businesses maintain is incredibly important,” Nabity said.
The program launched Monday, with applications available on the GIAEDC website under COVID recovery.
“Since there are two pots of money ... when you submit your application you can apply for both funds,” said Dave Taylor, president of the economic development group.
The revolving loan fund allows applicant businesses to be eligible for as much as $4,500 per retained employee, with a maximum loan of $22,500 per eligible business.
Funds can be used for whatever the business deems necessary.
“It’s a bit of a pivot from how the funds have traditionally been used and structured, but it’s one that is appropriate given the situation,” Nabity said.
Once the grant has been submitted and distributed there are no payments and no interest for 12 months.
After 12 months, 50% of the loan will be forgiven. The recipient will be able to set up payments in 6- to 24-month increments at 0% interest.
Already, the effort has had 11 applications. Those applications total $192,276.
The funding is crucial to Grand Island’s recovery, Taylor said at a Citizens Advisory Committee meeting held Thursday via Zoom.
“Some of the decisions we make in the next six to eight months of this recovery are going to have a huge impact on what we do in the next 18 to 24 months,” he said. “And those things we do in the next 18 to 24 months, I believe, are going to have a great impact on Hall County and Grand Island for the next 10 or 20 years.”
Nabity hopes the funds will make a difference.
“Anything we can do that keeps people from falling over the edge is really what we’re trying to do here,” he said.
Taylor noted “historic figures” for unemployment as both the city and the state begin recovering.
U.S. unemployment for April was 14.4%, Nebraska was 8.6% and Hall County was 11.9%.
“In the month of April alone, there were 40,000 new unemployment filings for just the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Such figures impact the city’s ability to recruit businesses.
“When you lose 40,000 primary jobs, it’s going to touch more than just those jobs,” Taylor said. “As we look at this recovery and how we’re going to react to COVID here in Grand Island, Hall County and Nebraska, we’re going to be making some pretty critical decisions.”
The development group’s business recruitment efforts were significantly slowed, with only three projects still being actively recruited during the height of the pandemic, Taylor said.
“A lot of these have been put on hold until there is a clearer path, not only for what’s the next step with COVID, but when’s the actually recovery and the different phases we’re going through with that,” he said.
Business recruitment visits have also been put on hold. Visitors are usually invited to Grand Island, given a tour of the city and shown its many qualities.
COVID-19 also resulted in the economic development group canceling its annual meeting and traveling to conferences, and putting on hold a Future Builders Challenge for high school community leaders.
“We had 963 sophomores that were going to be part of it,” Taylor said. “We had identified the ones that had a high propensity for entrepreneurism and we were looking forward to the next steps to see how the inaugural year was going to go.”
But he expressed optimism that there will be a return to normalcy someday.
“We hope and anticipate being back on board next year with what we would normally do,” Taylor said.
Applications for the block grants are being accepted at www.grandisland.org.
