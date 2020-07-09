The city of Grand Island is asking departments to cut 8% in operational expenses because of lower sales tax revenue during the pandemic.
The move could save the city more than $1 million.
“We have two kinds of expenses, personnel and operating,” City Finance Director Patrick Brown said. “Personnel is driven by state statute. We have to be comparable to other cities the same size as ours, so there’s not much flexibility in wages.”
Last year’s appropriation for operating supplies out of the general fund was roughly $9.3 million, Brown said.
For the 2020-21 budget, which is still being developed, that figure would be lowered to $8.1 million, which is about a 12.9% reduction.
“There’s a line in there that we have for nondepartmental. It’s still in the general fund, but it doesn’t have people in it. It just has different cost items in there. If you take that out for both years, then our operating has gone down 8.5%,” Brown said.
General fund recipients
The request for reduced expenses only affects departments that draw dollars from the general fund.
Those departments include the Police and Fire departments and the public library, which all use sales tax and property tax dollars as their main sources of revenue.
“We have enterprise funds, that would be the Electric Department, water, solid waste and electricity,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said. “Those are basically like business funds. They’re not funded by tax receipts. Those entities are somewhat different than the rest of the city departments.”
For 2020, the Grand Island Fire Department had operating expenses budgeted at $684,358 from its total budget of $8.15 million. The Fire Department expense reduction target is $54,740.
Its largest costs are repair and maintenance, and ambulance supplies.
The Grand Island Police Department budgeted $929,000 in operational expenses from its $11.3 million total budget. The police must save $74,320. Its greatest costs are repair and maintenance, fuel and miscellaneous equipment.
The Grand Island Public Library budgeted $476,075 in operating expenses from its $1.92 million budget, with the largest costs being books and electronic media. The library target is $38,086.
Other departments impacted
Other departments being affected are administration, economic development, finance, legal, human resources and City Hall.
Already, these goals are being met by the departments and will contribute to the overall savings.
“Some departments were able to meet the targeted amount and others were close but had not quite met that target,” Janulewicz said.
Craig Lewis, Buildings Department director, said his office has made the cuts.
City Hall budgeted $251,150 in operating expenses from its total $388,374 budget. Its reduction target is $20,092.
“It’s a variety of different things,” Lewis said. “We have several line items in there. We try to skim down some of those to come up with the total cost (savings).”
Regional Planning budgeted $23,482 in operating expenses for 2020 with a $262,289 budget. The planning target is a cut of $1,879.
The department has made reductions on all costs with two exceptions: administration and internet technology, which are fixed costs, Director Chad Nabity said.
“We cut from other travel and office equipment,” Nabity said. “We just trimmed some of those numbers back.”
He indicated that the department could cut 8% in operating costs for maybe two years, but not much more beyond that.
The department’s budget also must be approved by Hall County, because it receives funds from both.
“I get to try to comply with the most restrictive of both city and county,” Nabity said. “If the county says don’t go up more than 3% or 2%, or keep things the same, I end up meeting theirs.”
The Hall County commissioners have only asked that departments not increase budgets outside of personnel costs, according to Nabity.
Making a difference
The cost reductions will make a significant difference for the city, officials said.
“The process is going as well as can be expected,” he said. “It could be a lot worse.”
The city has yet to discuss capital improvement projects with its departments, Janulewicz said, “but we are going through each budget, reviewing the budgets and looking to see where there are opportunities to reduce spending.”
Figures for May sales tax revenues will not be known until July 20 and could further affect the city’s budget.
