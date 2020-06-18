The city of Grand Island and Hall County are both pursuing state and federal COVID-19 relief funds for expenses incurred during the pandemic.
The city is tracking its COVID-related expenses to apply for reimbursement at a future date, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering COVID-19 public assistance funding to city governments.
“Certain types of emergency-related expenses can be recovered through FEMA on a 75%/25% match, meaning 25% local funds, 75% federal FEMA funds,” Janulewicz said.
CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars are provided by the federal government to the states to help their cities and communities through grants.
“The state will be checking to see if the state CARES funds can be used by local government to meet the 25% local (FEMA) match,” Janulewicz said.
It is uncertain yet whether overtime can be recovered.
“We’re tracking those kinds of expenses,” he said. “We’ll probably be putting in for recovery of those premium pay, overpay kinds of things for police, fire. We also had to pay for (personal protective equipment) for police and fire.”
A specific value of the total expenses incurred by the city is not available, Janulewicz said.
“Sundry types of expenses have been incurred due to COVID, and all those expenses are being tracked,” he said. “We will be assembling the total costs incurred and will be seeking to obtain reimbursement from whatever source we can.”
Even if the funds are awarded, the city does not expect to receive those funds until 2021.
“It’s going to take the state and FEMA time to process all the applications they’re going to be receiving,” Janulewicz said. “I expect it will not be a quick turnaround time from application to actually receiving funds.”
Hall County is also seeking state and federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The county has incurred $144,000 in expenses related to the coronavirus, County Buildings & Grounds Director Loren "Doone" Humphrey said.
“It’s probably a little more than that now,” Humphrey said. “We’re still accumulating costs as we go.”
Hall County has been approved for, but not yet received, a Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program grant.
The maximum amount the county could apply for is $58,000.
The county is keeping track of its COVID-related expenses to apply for CARES Act funds, as well, Humphrey said.
Many of the county’s COVID-19 expenses are covered by both federal and state grants, said Pam Lancaster, the county board chairwoman.
The county plans to seek funds for court system expenses.
Jury trials are being moved to the former Federal Building, as the larger space will allow for better social distancing.
“We’re preparing for that and making those arrangements, and that will cost us,” Lancaster said. “We’ve had the elevator checked, because you have to do that every so often, and that was about a $9,000 expenditure.”
Hall County Sheriff’s Department has also had overtime from opening buildings to the public, and the county has hired a security firm to better ensure the public’s safety.
The funds are necessary for the county, Lancaster said.
“This is not our taxpayers’ fault,” she said. “This pandemic is something that, the last time there was even something similar, is when I was a child and it was the polio issue. Considering all of that, I’m very grateful to the federal government and to the state, so that we don’t have to ask our taxpayers to step up and pay the increased costs.”
She added, “We’re pretty conservative, but this has cost us some money.”
