After four years of negotiations with the State of Nebraska, the Grand Island City Council voted 8-0 to approve a memorandum of agreement with the state of Nebraska for the transfer of the Veterans Home Cemetery to the city.
Jerry Janulewicz, City Administrator, said that in March of 2016, the City Council approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services that provided for a transfer of lands and buildings comprising the Nebraska State Veterans Home at Grand Island.
He said the MOA provided the agricultural land, referred to as the Phase I lands, and would initially be conveyed to the City and the remaining property, consisting of the cemetery and the buildings and immediate campus lands, would be offered to the City as Phase II.
But, Janulewicz said, the city later determined that the acceptance of the Veterans Home buildings and campus lands would not be in the city’s best interests due to the financial burden that would be imposed upon the city, its residents and taxpayers.
It was later agreed that the buildings and campus would be transferred to a real estate developer for future development. The state’s Vacant Building and Lands Board is expected to approve a transfer at its Dec. 20 meeting.
Janulewicz said the Veterans Home Cemetery consists of approximately 10 acres with related small buildings and facilities. Burials at the site were generally restricted to former residents of the Veterans Home and their spouses. There are 14 spaces reserved for future burials. Any additional burials would be at the discretion of the city council.
He told the council that the expense of maintaining the cemetery, either through additional city staff and equipment, or by private contractor, could be paid using rental income received from leasing the remaining agricultural lands transferred to the city.
Prior to the council’s vote, a group representing the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Committee, asked the council to defer the vote until a later time to explore the idea of turning the cemetery into a state cemetery. Don Smith, Jay Vavricek and Don Shuda were at the meeting representing the committee.
“We are here tonight to respectfully appeal to the City Council to delay making a decision on the disposition of the Veterans Cemetery until further consideration of a variety of opportunities and concerns can be fully explored,” Smith told the council.
Smith commended the city for its interest in the “preservation and care and keeping the hallowed ground that is the final resting place for 1,600 of Central Nebraska’s soldiers who have been buried there over the past 140 years.”
He said discussions have been ongoing with state officials to designate the Grand Island Memorial Cemetery as a “State Cemetery which would then establish a properly dignified burial place for Central Nebraska service men and women and their family members.”
According to Smith, there are three other state cemeteries in the east and western parts of the state.
“The proposal being considered seems to leave in question the options area veterans and their family members will have as to their preferred choice for burial,” he said.
Smith said the state designation would mean that the maintenance and care for the graves and markers would be brought up to higher standards.
“Over time, the headstones in the cemetery have settled, and for some, the inscriptions on them are unreadable because they have sunk so far into the ground,” he said. “We must do better.”
He said the land transfer that is being considered creates a “once in a lifetime opportunity to properly honor and respect the veterans who are interred there and those who will be interred there in the future.”
“In many ways the condition of the Memorial Cemetery makes a statement about how we as a community regard our veterans,” he said. “Our memorial cemetery can and should be a source of community pride.”
Smith said that in order to make our cemetery a state designated cemetery, more land will be needed to expand the cemetery. He said 20 acres would be enough accommodate “the wishes of our veterans for decades to come.”
“There is enough land around the existing cemetery to make it work without sacrificing the possible addition of a city cemetery annex and a green buffer that provide a respectful space between the two cemeteries,” Smith said.
He told the council that the committee realizes that there is urgency to get the land transfer completed on a fast track.
“We know that this option will require additional collaboration and compromise between the city and state.” Smith said. “We also know that some private funding for upgrading the cemetery could be raised locally over time, in much the same way as the generous support for the Hero Flight has been received over the past 10 years. A privately funded Veterans Memorial has also been discussed as part of the long range development plan.
During the discussion, it was stated that State Sen. Dan Quick, who represents Grand Island, is currently drafting legislation for the state make the Grand Island Veteran’s Home Cemetery a state veteran’s cemetery. That bill would also require a state appropriation and federal designation. With the upcoming session only 60 days, it would be difficult to get legislative action on Quick’s proposed bill and the process could take three years.
Mayor Roger Steele said that after four years of negotiations over the Veteran’s Home property with the state, it would harm the city’s reputation to suddenly negate on the agreement to take over the cemetery.
The council agreed with Steele, but also said they were supportive of the idea of the cemetery becoming a State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Janulewicz said the city taking ownership of the cemetery would not be an impediment of any future agreement for the city to return the cemetery back to the state. The council members did not express opposition to the idea either that the city would turn over 20 additional acres of agricultural land they own adjacent to the state to expand the cemetery if the state decides to make it into a State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
The city has looked at that land as an option to expand its cemetery. That will be discussed, along with other options for the city cemetery, at a study session planned for January.
In other action, the city council:
— Approved council member Mike Paulick as city council president. He succeeds Vaughn Minton as council president. Minton said he was not interested being elected to another term of council president.
— Approved $350,000 in annual funding for the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.
— Approved a five-year increase in the rate the city charges for waste water services. Those increases will average 2.5 percent each year and would cost customers less than a dollar on their bill. The rate increase was needed for future expand of the city’s waste water system and for repairs to the system’s infrastructure. The first year of rate adjustments will take effect on January 1, 2020.
