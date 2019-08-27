The Grand Island City Council voted Tuesday unanimously to prohibit the use of vaping devices in public places.
Stacy Nonhof, Interim City Attorney, told the council the ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 11. It would amend Chapter 39 of the City Code to prohibit vaping in public place just like tobacco smoking.
Nonhof said she introduced the ordinance after council member Chuck Haase questioned the use of vaping devices in public places several months ago.
Nonhof said she looked into the uses and effects of using vaping products. She presented that research to the council Tuesday night.
According to the Center on Addiction, vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. According to the Center, the term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke, but rather an aerosol. It is often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles. Many of these particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.
The Center said vaping has grown in popularity with the rise of e-cigarettes, which were introduced to the mass market in the U.S. in 2007. Vaping devices include not just e-cigarettes, but also vape pens and advanced personal vaporizers. E-cigarettes, which resemble smoked cigarettes, and vape pens, which resemble large fountain pens, are typically simpler in design and less expensive than devices that have been customized by the user.
Vape pens have been a concern with school officials in Grand Island.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported the first person has died after being hospitalized from what appears to be an unknown lung illness linked to vaping. One hundred ninety-three people have reported similar symptoms since June 28.
Nonhof said the ordinance amends Chapter 39 of City Code, the Grand Island Smoking Regulation Act. This chapter of City Code was originally modeled after the Nebraska Clean Air Act.
She said state statute allows municipal codes to be more restrictive than state law. Nonhof said Nebraska Legislature had not banned the use of vapor products in public buildings to date. She said the purpose of this ordinance is to prevent the use of electronic vaping devices in public buildings.
Haase said when the Council voted to prohibit tobacco smoking in public places, it did so before the state passed a similar ban.
“Grand Island needs to get its smoking ban ordinance up to date,” he said. “Vaping is relatively new, at least over the last decade, and we need to update and be leaders in the community for the health of our citizens.”
Haase said the state has talked about banning vaping in public, “but we don’t know if and when they are going to do anything.”
“We need to whatever we can to protect the citizens, at least in public places,” he said.
The impact vaping has on the health of those who don’t vape was also a consideration because of the potential dangers of second-hand smoke.
“I don’t want to sit by somebody who is vaping,” Haase said. “I don’t know what that is doing to me, and neither do they.”
According to the U.S. Surgeon General, e-cigarettes are devices that heat a liquid into an aerosol that the user inhales. The liquid usually has nicotine and flavoring in it and other additives. The nicotine in e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes is addictive. E-cigarettes are considered tobacco products because most of them contain nicotine, which comes from tobacco.
Besides nicotine, e-cigarettes can contain harmful and potentially harmful ingredients, including:
— Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.
— Flavorants such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease.
— Volatile organic compounds.
— Heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead.
Nonhof said the most significant change to city code is the addition of vaping and vaping device to the definitions.
— Vape or vaping means the inhaling and exhaling of the aerosol produced by any vaping device.
— Vaping device means a device that consists of a mouthpiece, battery, a cartridge for containing the e-liquid or e-juice and a heating component for the device that is powered by a battery.
Vaping devices may include, but not be limited to, e-cigarettes, vape pens, advanced personal vaporizers (MODS), JUUL’s or any other device whether professionally made or homemade that are designed and used to inhale vapor products.
— Each of the other sections of Code being amended adds vaping as a prohibited activity along with smoking in the traditional sense.
In a related item, the city council amended Chapter 20 of the City to concerning the age of minor in possession of tobacco.
Nonhof said the Nebraska Legislature recently changed the age from 18 to 19 to legally possess and purchase tobacco and tobacco products.
The ordinance amends Chapter 20 of City Code, Minor in Possession of Tobacco, to increase the age of legally possessing tobacco products, vapor products or alternative nicotine products in the City of Grand Island from 18 to 19.
Nonhof said the ordinance makes the city compliant with State Statute on the age for legally possessing these products.
For the record
In other action, the City Council voted:
— To establish a shared-cost residential sidewalk repair program.
Councilmember Mitchell Nickerson proposed the program. He said the program would address defective and inadequate residential sidewalks found within the city’s municipal boundaries. The program would use $25,000 to start the program from the Public Works Department budget for FY2019-20. The funds would be allocated within the proposed budget.
Nickerson’s concern in proposing the program was that there were sidewalks in the community where sections were in rough shape and could present a hazard to people walking on the sidewalk, such as people with disabilities or older citizens.
Haase, who supported the program, also said many in the community are not financially able to fix their sidewalks. He said this is a way for the city to share that cost with individual homeowners.
Other council members said the city must find cost-effective ways to implement the program and determining who is eligible. Public Works Director John Collins will work on ways to implement the program. High priority will be given to those sidewalks near schools and medical facilities or where ongoing work may reduce costs such as areas around the annual sidewalk ramp project.
The council voted to approve the program.
— To approve a labor agreement between the City Of Grand Island and the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 647. The proposed labor agreement will begin Oct. 1, 2019, and continue through Sept. 30, 2023.
— To approve the annual city salary ordinance.
Haase voted against the agreement over concerns he has about the sustainability of the city budget. He said the wages of city employees should be on the table when discussing how to control city spending. He said if it is not something that can be negotiated
In other business, the Mayor and City Council recognized Council member Michelle Fitzke for her service on the City Council at Ward 5 from Dec. 9, 2014, to Aug. 27, 2019. She is resigning her seat because her family moved out of Ward 5. They thanked Fitzke for her leadership and dedicated service to the citizens of Grand Island. Mayor Roger Steele is currently looking at applications to fill Fitzke’s vacant council seat.