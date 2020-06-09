The Grand Island City Council on Tuesday rejected the sale of city property located at 3231 West Schimmer Drive.
The property is a vacant, grassy field south of Grand Island, near Highway 34.
“There was a billboard on it, and the city couldn’t sell the property as long as the billboard was there, but when we had the high winds a few years ago it blew (the billboard) down, which meant it was excess property,” Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent. “There was never any use for it for the city.”
An offer from 3 Diamonds Inc. for $75,000 was rejected because company did not provide a development plan.
“I’d like to see what are they going to do with it,” said Council Member Chuck Haase. “I don’t want to just get rid of city property on a fire sale.”
The council approved an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services on April 9, 2019, for real estate services to sell the property.
Two offers received by the city were previously rejected.
The first, from Midwest Waste Trucks LLC, for $136,000, was rejected because the company did not share its plans/intent for the property.
The second, from 3 Diamonds Inc., for $125,000, was rejected because the company asked the sale include a sign variance to allow an outdoor advertising digital billboard, which was not allowed per city ordinance.
Speaking to the council, Grand Island businessman Fred Bosselman said he would be interested in the land, but did not detail his plans.
City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said he’d meet with the Realtor to discuss plans for selling the property, which would include keeping offers private prior to council meetings.
Selling the property benefits the city, Collins said.
“It’s better not to have it, because if you own it you have to maintain it, which is mowing and spraying for weeds,” he said. “And it’s always better if it’s owned privately so they can use it for business and make money on it, instead of losing money on it like the city does.”
Bonus request denied
The Council denied a request from Jackrabbit Run Golf Course Director Don E. Kruse for an amended contract in the wake of coronavirus.
Kruse, who also serves as Grand Island’s golf pro, requested the thresholds for receiving bonuses be reduced by $25,000.
Per his agreement with the city from March 2017, Kruse gets bonuses based on the amounts of sales of golf cart passes.
The golf course was closed from late March through May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pro shop building was also closed and golf events were canceled.
“All he’s trying to do is not be penalized because of the closure, but have the same opportunity for a bonus he would have for the remaining days,” Haase said.
In a letter to council members, Kruse noted that, compared to last year, his commission for fees and carts this year is down by $11,850.
Gross sales at the pro shop are down $39,798 this year from March 31 to May 26.
To address concerns over lost income, city council approved $2,500 per week for Kruse for each week the golf course was closed.
Council Member Clay Schutz spoke against amending the contract.
“I understand the course was closed for 39 days, but where does it stop?” he asked. “I think it’s a bad precedent. What happens if we get a second wave and have to close the course again in August?”
Schutz suggested reconsidering the contract in December to instead have a paid superintendent position for the golf course.
Drug task force grant accepted
The Council also accepted a 2020 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant on behalf of Grand Island Police Department.
The 2020 HIDTA Award is for $59,628.25 and does not require matching funds.
GIPD has been a member of Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force for many years.
Acceptance of the award will provide funding needed for the operations of the task force.
The task force serves in the investigation and prosecution of drug offenders and violent criminals.
HIDTA designation provides federal funding for the task force’s investigative operations.
