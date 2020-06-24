In a very short Grand Island City Council meeting, the council gave approval for the consideration of creation of a new drainage improvement district.
In a Tuesday meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes, Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins said the district would be made up of properties on both the east and west side of Gold Core Drive, south of Schimmer Drive.
Collins said the project would consist of creating an outlet for the Platte Valley Industrial Park and connecting it to a ditch, which would be constructed in partnership with the Central Platte Natural Resources District, the city of Grand Island, Hall County and the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.
He said property owners inquired about improving drainage in this area and a plan has been developed. The new ditch would improve drainage both up and downstream from the industrial park.
A draft Memorandum of Understanding has been worked out among the drainage district’s partners and is contingent on the establishment of an assessment district. Collins said the agreement will be developed from the MOU, detailing each entity’s responsibility, and will be presented for City Council review and approval.
He said the assessment to the property owners within the district will be based on contributing area. Because all of the lots included in this district contribute to the drainage creating the problem, the assessment distribution will be based on each property owner’s lot size relative to the whole district area.
The council also considered another ordinance to include Brooklyn Subdivision as an addition to the city of Grand Island.
Collins said two residential lots would be added to the city as a result of the annexation. This property is located west of St. Paul Road where it intersects with Dean Street east of and contiguous with Capital Mobile Home Park.
In other business, the council held two public hearings on the acquisition of a utility easement at 3947 Westgate Road, where Construction Rental Inc. has requested a new electrical service for its new commercial building located there. A three-phase transformer, a high voltage sectionalizer terminal, and approximately 350 linear feet of 4-inch and 6-inch PVC conduit, and 150 linear feet of 1/0 copper cable will be installed to accommodate the new electrical service.
There was also a public hearing for the acquisition of public right of way for the Old Potash Highway Improvement Project at 112 W. Kaufman Ave.; acquisition of public utility, drainage and access for the same project and location; and acquisition of public right of way for the North Road/13th Street to Highway 2 roadway project.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 14 at Grand Island City Hall.
