The deadline to file for openings on the Grand Island City Council has elapsed.
Candidates who have filed, include:
Ward 1: Jack Sheard, Patrick Birkely, Michelle Fitzke and Alan Pickrel.
Ward 3: Bethany Guzinski.
Ward 4: Mike Paulick (incumbent) and Jodi Moore.
Ward 5: Chuck Haase (incumbent) and Aly Alexander.
Aly Alexander, Ward 5
Alexander said she is running for the council in Ward 5 as a concerned citizen and parent.
“Business as usual is not working for our community,” she said. “Grand Island is a gem of a city with amazing potential for growth.”
Alexander, who is employed by the Grand Island Public School District, said the school district is partnering with community stakeholders to prepare youth for college or a career.
“As a community, we are investing our time, money and energy on building these connections to turn our children into highly skilled, highly intelligent adults,” she said. “We do this for their future, as well as for the future of our community. But our highly skilled youth are not staying in our community.”
Alexander said that Grand Island is currently suffering from “brain drain,” a term she said for when “youth move out of the community for a career, leaving our community with a dwindling population of highly skilled workers.”
“As the population of retired folk increases, our shortage of workers will grow as well,” she said. “We need our young people to stay right here, ready to help our community thrive for years to come.”
Alexander said the city cannot support new business endeavors or entrepreneurship without the highly skilled workers to run the businesses.
“Before we put efforts in attracting new talent to move into the area, we need to ensure that Grand Island is a self-sustaining community by retaining the talent in which we are currently training and investing,” she said. “I will help make Grand Island a community where our highly skilled workers want to live and raise the next generation. We need to support new, invigorating initiatives and people to make this happen.”
Alexander has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She held leadership positions on the Board of Youth at Countryside Community Church in Omaha, as well as in her sorority, Sigma Kappa.
In those positions, she has helped manage budgets and spending as well as fundraising. As a student, she helped raise over $10,000 for a no cost medical clinic in Nicaragua.
“As a council member, I will ensure financial resources are allocated appropriately so that our hard working families do not have to struggle more than they are right now,” Alexander said. “With invigorating initiatives to make Grand Island self-sustaining, I predict a positive economical shift for all community members.”
She said the city council is responsible for “ensuring our community is safe, inviting, thriving economically, and generally a fun place to live.”
“We have a lot to offer already that makes Grand Island amazing, and the pieces are in place to expand our efforts, but we have to take action now,” she said.
Alexander said her motivation for the Ward 5 council seat is driven by “wanting to make Grand Island the best community it can be for all community members.”
“I will do this by supporting new initiatives, not by maintaining the status quo,” she said.
Michelle Fitzke, Ward 1
Fitzke said she previously served on the Grand Island City Council for 4 and a half years representing Ward 5 before moving to her new address within Ward 1.
“It was an honor to serve my constituents and the city I have called home my entire adult life,” she said.
During her previous tenure on the Grand Island City Council, Fitzke said she worked hard to help the city continue toward a balanced budget, develop the Veterans Athletic Complex and voted for the wheel tax to end.
Along with serving on the City Council, Fitzke said she served on the Grand Island Senior High Activities Board for eight years and is still an active member on the Grand Island Leadership Tomorrow board.
An important issue for Fitzke is keeping the community safe.
“I would do everything I could to keep public safety at the forefront of my efforts while still working to maintain a balanced budget that doesn’t sacrifice programs and services,” she said.
Fitzke cites her leadership and experience as a prior council member, along with her civil activities as qualifications for being a member of the City Council. “I’m aware of the issues the city continues to face,” she said. “I’m willing to help the city deal with these issues, but I’m also aware of all that the city has to offer.”
As a member of the Grand Island community for 35 years, Fitzke said, “I’m committed to doing everything I can to make life better for everyone in Grand Island. As I have proven in the past, I will always do my best for the constituents I represent.”
Patrick Birkel, Ward 1
Birkel said he is running for the city council because, “I think it is the best way to give back to the community.”
He is the District 3 coordinator for the Libertarian Party in Nebraska. Birkel also cites “life experience” as a qualification for the council seat.
Birkel said his number one issue he would like to address as a member of the City Council is tax increment financing.
“I think it is a terrible idea,” he said. “I don’t think the taxpayers should be on the hook for developers to make a profit.”
Birkel said he wants voters to know that, “Every dime that the city spends, whether it be city money or like in this case of the roundabout that they want to put in at Five Points, it is from the state, but it is still taxpayer’s money. Every dime we spend comes from the taxpayer.”
