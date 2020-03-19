Grand Island — The City of Grand Island is closing all city government buildings to the public effective at noon on March 19, 2020, in cooperation with Governor Pete Ricketts and health officials regarding ongoing efforts to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Utility payments can be made online at http://myutilities.grand-island.com or by phone at 855-748-6038. The drive through window will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During this time, we encourage citizens to call or visit our website at www.grand-island.com if you need assistance.
Important Phone Numbers:
City Hall (General Information): (308) 385-5444
Utility Billing: (308) 385-5480
Building: (308) 385-5325
Parks and Recreation: (308) 385-5457
Cemetery: (308) 385-5359
Planning (308) 385-5240
The City of Grand Island promotes – SLOW THE SPREAD – PHONE FIRST
