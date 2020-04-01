While Grand Island parks are open, playground equipment, shelters and other areas where people would congregate are now closed off to the public because of the precautions being taken by authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to Todd McCoy, superintendent of the Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department.
McCoy said city employees on Tuesday begin putting up yellow caution tape around city parks’ playground equipment, baseball courts, picnic shelters and other areas in city parks where people congregate.
“We are trying to discourage people from using those areas because they are high touch areas that get big crowds and that type of thing,” he said. “We are trying to do our part to keep people safe and healthy.”
McCoy said that later this week they will begin to put up signs in city parks and recreational areas to inform the public that playgrounds are closed because the city is not able to keep those areas properly sanitized.
“The parks are open and the trails are open, but please follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for social distancing (no less than six feet separation from other people) and give people a little room.”
McCoy said other communities are doing the same thing, along with Nebraska State Parks and recreational areas.
The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission has canceled all group events and programs through May 31, or until further notice.
◦Nebraska State Parks and recreation areas currently remain open for day use, camping, fishing and recreation. Game and Parks will continue to keep open state park and recreation areas grounds and trails, which provide adequate room for proper physical distancing for the health and safety of the public. State recreation areas also offer hiking and fishing opportunities while maintaining a 6-foot distance between healthy guests. Park permits can be purchased online.
◦NGPC is taking proactive measures to protect customers and employees by using CDC-approved cleaning supplies and frequently disinfecting areas regularly visited by the public.
◦State park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures are closed as of March 30 until further notice. The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the CDC, which encourages maintaining physical distance and limiting in-person social interactions.
Prior to putting up the caution tape in city parks, McCoy said the Fieldhouse at Fonner Park, along with Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and the Heartland Shooting Park were already closed because of health concerns involving COVID-19.
“We have canceled all of our reservations, such as picnic, baseball, softball and soccer reservations through April,” McCoy said.
With spring now here, conditions have been ideal for venturing outdoors to enjoy to get some sun and exercise. While city park and recreational facilities are off-limits, the city’s 15 miles of public trails are open, along with its 500 acres of park spaces for people to use within the CDC guidance for social distancing.
“We encourage people to get out and use these trails and spaces to get outdoors and get some fresh air, but use caution and follow the CDC recommendations,” McCoy said. “It is a good way to get outdoors. Being outdoors in those spaces can be therapeutic. We are going to do our best to keep those areas open to the public.”
That is especially important as people are being encouraged to stay at home to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
McCoy said park maintenance will continue as scheduled and as spring progresses, there will be flower planting from the city’s nursery throughout the community’s parks.
Take precautions recommended by the CDC, including social distancing even in outdoors spaces. Any person who is sick, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, or has been exposed to sick individuals, should remain at home.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
An Indian railway employee works to convert a train coach into an isolation ward for the fight against the new coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the public on Sunday for imposing a three-week national lockdown, calling it harsh but "needed to win" the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington
A cell phone is used to live stream mass by Archbishop Paul D. Etienne at St. James Cathedral, the Cathedral for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, where open masses have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Seattle. The church remains open for people to sit in the sanctuary in the mornings and is live streaming a mass every morning. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
Emergency room nurses transport buckets of donated flowers up a ramp outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in New York. The hospital has been heavily taxed by treating an influx of coronavirus patients during the current viral pandemic. Currently, New York leads the nation in the number of cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is keeping a running tally. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Israel
A man feeds pigeons at an empty parking lot in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 28, 2020. In Israel daily life has largely shut down with concerns for coronavirus. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, Saturday, March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
Indian workers arrange beds to prepare a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX India Virus Outbreak
Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet representing the coronavirus, and requests commuters to stay home during the 21-day countrywide lockdown that began Wednesday in Chennai, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
R. Parthibhan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay Daily Life
Boys play soccer in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, March 27, 2020. Although there is no lockdown in Uruguay, the government declared a national health emergency that includes closing schools and asking citizens to work from home when possible, as a measure to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A woman stands at the entrance of a metro station largely absent of people in Santiago, Chile, during a city-wide quarantine amid the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
Police use riot shields to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Tha Phra police station on Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California
Pedestrians cross Cable Car tracks on Powell Street in San Francisco, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while hospitals and health officials scrambled Sunday to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California
A couple hugs as they walk down a boardwalk on a mostly deserted Santa Monica beach Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll increasing, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of the infections. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Louisiana Church Service
Lance Knippers protests outside as congregants arrive for services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mississippi
Verses on a bible are seen as Aprille Allen, wife of Trent Allen, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson, reads along during a livestream broadcast of their church service from their living room, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. The church service, which was forced to be done from home as a result of the state's limiting gatherings of more than ten people because of the coronavirus outbreak, was joined by members tuning in from California and Pennsylvania, as well as local members. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Rhode Island Daily Life
Rev. Peter Gower celebrates Mass from the front door of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church as worshippers listen over the radio from their cars in the parking lot, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Johnston, R.I. Gower started the Mass for those to attend from their cars last week as gatherings became restricted due to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
People sit on benches at Primrose Hill, in London, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping distant from others to limit the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A woman stands leaning against the window during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that his government will order a two-week ban on commuting to all non-essential businesses starting on Monday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Children's playground toys are closed as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Myanmar
Members of Yangon City and Development Committee spray disinfectant along a sidewalk in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Thein Zaw
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Crosses made with red tape for practicing social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line the tabletops at a Jollibee restaurant in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX IndyCar Virtual Racing
IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, practices on his racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kanaan, along with other IndyCar drivers and NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson will compete in the series' inaugural virtual racing event Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
Pedestrians, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk past a mural in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The government has declared a health emergency, enacting a curfew and restricting movement to only those who provide basic services. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrive to speak in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is departing for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Residents look from their apartment windows reacting to the photographer outside, in Mannenburg, Cape Town, South Africa Saturday, March 28, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown to restrict public movements for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo)
STR
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A man walks at an empty Ginza station underpass in Tokyo Saturday, March 28, 2020. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has repeatedly asked the city's 13 million residents to stay home this weekend, saying the capital is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections. She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn't slow. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
A red rose lies on a coffin lined up along others inside the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, Italy, to be blessed before being sent to crematoriums in Udine and Venice, Northern Italy, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A traveler wears a respirator, goggles, and a raincoat as he walks through Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Saturday, March 28, 2020. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced late Thursday that nearly all foreign nationals - including residence permit-holders - will be barred from entering China starting on Saturday amid a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A food delivery worker crosses Reforma Avenue, normally congested with traffic, in Mexico City, Friday, March 27, 2020. City authorities announced measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing bars, discos, museums, zoos, cinemas, theaters and gyms. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
APTOPIX Argentina Virus Outbreak Argentina
Laila, 9, walks home with an armful of oranges she received at a soup kitchen, on the outskirts of in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 27, 2020. Residents of poor neighborhoods have organized to assist the population with free food, and free security items like masks and aprons as the South American country goes into its first week of quarantine to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Iran
People wearing protective clothing carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela China Aid
Venezuelan workers wearing protective face masks and suits as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus unload boxes of humanitarian aid as medical supplies and specialists from China arrive to Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela, early Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain Northern Ireland
A man walks his dog past graffiti calling for people to wash their hands to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday March, 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness of death. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
APTOPIX Ukraine Virus Outbreak
Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 30, 2020. Ukraine has been under quarantine since March 12. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo)
STR
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Residents watch from their balconies South African police and National Defense Forces search a local bar they thought was illegally open in downtown Johannesburg on Monday March 30, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, and patrols have increased in the streets to enforce the lockdown. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
A worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station for hospital surge capacity set up at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Senegal
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant in the Grand Market of Dakar, Senegal in an attempt to halt the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Sylvain Cherkaoui
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
A woman wearing face mask walks past a graffiti showing World War II military planes painted on the wall of a building in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Spanish Army soldiers mount a tent to be used by hospital patients during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. Bells tolled in Madrid's deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of mourning Monday as Spain raced to build field hospitals to treat an onslaught of coronavirus patients. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
A journalist records speakers at a press briefing following the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Pier 90 in New York. The ship will be used to treat patients who do not have the new coronavirus as land-based hospitals fill up to capacity with those that do. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California
During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the agency indefinitely cut weekday service to 42 trains instead of the normal 92 as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Medical personnel check people inside their cars to find out if they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Stalls shielded from the sun with pink awnings line a road during a reduced, but still active weekly street market in northern Mexico City, Sunday, March 29, 2020, as many people stay home amid the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lebanon
A security man walks along an empty Foch Street before a nighttime curfew imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
Hundreds of people sit in their cars watching a movie trailer at a drive-in cinema, as all other theaters in Germany are closed due to the coronavirus in Essen, Germany, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Only two persons are allowed per car, tickets are available only online and no snacks are sold to limit social contacts. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay
A woman smokes out from a hotel window in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, March 30, 2020. Although there is no lockdown in Uruguay, the government declared a national health emergency that includes closing schools and asking citizens to work from home when possible, as a measure to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kansas Daily LIfe
People maintain their distance as they fish on the first day of a stay-at-home order Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hillsdale Lake near Hillsdale, Kan. The statewide order was the latest measure enacted by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Malaysia
Health officials spray disinfectant in a Kampung Baru, traditional Malay village, in Kuala Lumpur city center as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public for the rest of the month to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
A grandfather and his grandson wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus use binoculars to view the north side at Imjingak in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
Police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.