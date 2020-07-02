City of Grand Island offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July.
This includes Grand Island City Hall, Utilities Service Center and Grand Island Police Department service desk.
Normal business hours will resume Monday, July 6.
Grand Island’s Edith Abbott Memorial Public Library will be closed Friday through Sunday and open Monday at 9:30 a.m.
The library’s book drop will be unavailable while the library is closed.
Jackrabbit Run Golf Course will be open on the Fourth of July from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lincoln Pool will be open on the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preregistration is required for open swimming, and can be completed at https://gipr.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Heartland Shooting Park will be closed the Fourth of July.
Transfer Station will be open on July 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city landfill will be open July 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Crane Services will be closed both July 3 and July 4.
