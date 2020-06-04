CHAPMAN — After 25 years of teaching, caring for and watching students grow, Cindy Gamblin has decided to call it a career.
Gamblin, a fifth-grade teacher at Chapman School, said because this year is the first year she is eligible to retire with benefits from Northwest Public Schools, and with Chapman closing, she decided now was the time to retire.
“I had turned in my resignation even before they had decided to close Chapman,” Gamblin said. “But I didn’t want to go to another school, teach for two more years and then retire. I wanted to retire from Chapman where I had been the whole time.”
Gamblin’s teaching career began in Colorado after she graduated from Kearney State College, got married and had four kids. She substitute taught for seven years there before moving back to Nebraska, where she subbed for six or seven years before moving into a full-time teaching role at Chapman.
She said a challenge in moving from substitute teaching to teaching full time was time.
“With subbing, you could just go and you could decide if you could go teach today; I could pick and choose,” Gamblin said. “I was bringing things home and was not done at 3:15 p.m. like I was with subbing. But it is what I wanted to do. I wanted to have my own classroom and teach my own students, instead of filling in for everybody else.”
In her 25 years as a Chapman teacher, she said, she taught a variety of grades over the years but has mostly taught fifth grade. When she started, she taught fifth- and sixth-grade language arts.
“I also have a math minor, so somewhere in there I started teaching more math,” Gamblin said. “I taught fifth- through eighth-grade math at one point. I also taught fifth- through eighth-grade computers and technology. Eventually, I just taught fifth grade.”
Gamblin said the thing she enjoyed the most about classroom teaching was getting to know her students and watching them grow, learn and “become more mature.” A big thing she tried to instill in her students was how to become better citizens.
“That meant treating each other with respect,” she said. “People could be different and did not have to be just like them to accept them. We all have our strengths and weaknesses and it takes all of us to work together. So I taught teamwork a lot of times. I just wanted them to be kind and respectful to other people.”
Gamblin said her students also taught her how to treat people who may have different life circumstances and to be patient with them.
Chapman Principal Jeff Ellsworth said Gamblin “had a way with kids” and was someone whom both students and teachers alike looked up to.
“Cindy is a great leader to the staff,” Ellsworth said. “She was a soundboard for me because she was the longest-tenured teacher at Chapman. We ran things by each other. She’s got a laid-back style, gets to every kid, works with them and gets down to their level.”
He added: “I think the biggest takeaway for me was her calmness in the classroom. She never seemed to get rattled. She has always had something to fall back on.”
Gamblin said teaching was a family affair for her as she taught with her son, Scott, who was a third-grade teacher at the school until this year.
“It was really a neat experience,” she said. “We could bounce ideas off of each other because we have similar styles of teaching. The last three years, he has been up on the third floor of Chapman, so he was on the same floor as I was. We got to see each other more then.”
Gamblin said she taught her two younger children in fifth and sixth grades. She also taught three of her grandchildren at Chapman.
“It was easier to teach my own kids than my grandkids,” she said. “It is hard to be grand-
ma and teacher. Some people enjoy it — and I liked having them (grandkids) in class and getting to know them in a classroom — but it is harder. I don’t like being the grandma and disciplinarian. My own kids I could do that with.”
Now that she is officially retired, Gamblin said she plans to spend more time with her family and friends and “get caught up” on home projects.
“Right now, I am just going to take it easy and see how it goes,” she said.
As she reflects upon her teaching career, Gamblin said, the thing she will miss the most is her students.
“I am going to miss getting a new class of students every year and getting to know them,” she said. “I will also miss the staff and being around the teachers that I am used to being with and have become friends with.”
