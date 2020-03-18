As Grand Island works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many sacrifices are being made by individuals, businesses and organizations. In some areas of our community, those disruptions are hard, impacting funerals, weddings and worship.
The government is mandating social distancing as a means of stopping the spread of the virus.
Technology stepping up
At GI Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St., technology has become the way for reaching out to its congregation, whether it be the use of daily streaming technology to bring the message of God to the faithful or emails and texts to mobilize the faithful to reach out to help the community. Those efforts may include caring for children who are now at home because of school closings or the elderly who are in isolation, as they are among the most vulnerable to the virus.
In a letter address to the GI Free Church congregation on the church’s website at www.gifree.org, Lead Pastor Dan Brenton says the thought of “closing our church doors is extremely hard on me because at this time we need God and each other more than ever.”
“We believe that in an attempt to support our community and protect the most vulnerable we must suspend all ministries and all corporate gatherings until the end of March,” Brenton says. “At that time we will reevaluate and make adjustments if necessary.”
He says it is important to “stay connected as a body as best we can until we get through this.”
“The staff and elders will do everything we can to stay united with you as we treasure Christ, love each other, and reach out to the spiritually lost,” Brenton says.
He and the church’s staff will be working during this time to “send spiritual nourishment into your home by providing a daily recorded devotional for your family.”
The devotional and the Sunday message will be posted on gifree.org, Facebook Live, and YouTube.
“The staff will also be working creatively to minister to those under their care. At this time, more than ever, we don’t want anyone slipping through the cracks,” he says.
Brenton called this an “unprecedented time in our world and church.”
“It is our desire that we as staff and elders assist you in your relationship with Jesus,” he says in the online message. “We can get through this circumstance better together than we can individually. We will get through this storm and be stronger as a result. Remember Joshua’s words, ‘For the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.’ He is with us even through a pandemic! God is calling us in the midst of tragedy to seize opportunities for eternal influence.”
Tony Brott, GI Free Church office manager, said a church is not a structure, but a community of people who serve God.
“The church is not just the building where we meet,” Brott said. “The church is a community. We want to remember that.”
He said GI Free is encouraging people to serve people in the community outside the church through volunteering, which may include picking up shopping items and doing other chores for people, doing a hospital visitation by phone calls, watching children who are at home because of school closings and much more.
Brott said if people are in need, they are encouraged to call the church’s office at (308) 382-1898.
“We are trying to figure out the best way to help our community like everybody else is, too,” he said.
Attendance limited to 10
The Diocese of Grand Island is also taking measures to help its flock deal with the coronavirus, according to a statement by Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt of Grand Island.
“As we struggle with what must be done to limit the spread of the coronavirus in this country, I ask you, above all, to pray for an increase in the supernatural gift of faith,” Hanefeldt said. “Particularly when our concerns, fears and insecurities disturb our peace. Like St. Joseph, let us renew our faith and trust in God, who sent his only begotten Son, to save us.”
The Centers for Disease Control and the state and federal governments are recommending the cancellation of public assemblies with 10 or more people, including worship services.
“While this is devastating news, it is vital that we are united in our efforts to contain the spread of this virus,” Hanefeldt said. “Thus, it is with a heavy heart that I am invoking more stringent measures throughout the Diocese of Grand Island.”
Effective as of Tuesday, and consistent with the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Diocese of Lincoln, Hanefeldt said all public Masses and other communal celebrations of the sacraments or other liturgies are temporarily suspended.
“In other words, there will be no public funeral services, weddings, Lenten penance services, confirmations, retreats, parish missions, or the Chrism Mass until further notice,” he said.
While funeral services may not take place, Hanefeldt said, “the committal of the body or the cremains at the cemetery should be commended to the Lord with only the closest relatives present, as long as the number of those in attendance is in compliance with civil authorities. Then, at a later date, a memorial Mass or service for the deceased may be scheduled.”
He said wedding ceremonies will be limited to the bride and groom and their two witnesses. Their parents may be included, as long as the number of those in attendance is in compliance with civil authorities. Then, at a later time, he said, a full reception may be scheduled to honor the newlyweds and celebrate with them.
“These are very difficult measures because of how important our sacramental life is to us,” Hanefeldt said. “May these limitations on what is most sacred to us, the freedom of worship, renew our longing for the day when we can again assemble to celebrate the Sacred Liturgy and receive our Lord in Holy Communion.”
He said with the suspension of all public Masses, “I ask every priest (health permitting) to celebrate Mass in private each day, praying for all those who are afflicted with the Coronavirus, for those in the medical community who are treating patients and for family members who are providing care at home.”
Hanefeldt said churches will remain open and available daily for private prayer, from sunrise until a reasonable time into the evening.
People may be able to watch Mass on television (e.g., on EWTN) or view Sunday Mass livestreamed.
He said the practice of making a “spiritual Communion” can be done at any time, and in any place, including from our own homes.
Hanefeldt is urging his flock and others to “read and reflect upon the Sunday Scripture readings, either as a family or individually, can be deepen our sense of being united with our Lord and with one another.”
“I encourage you to be creative in how you will nourish and deepen your relationship with our Lord in this time before we are able to resume the public celebration of the Sacraments,” he said.
Hanefeldt said people should check regularly the website for the Diocese of Grand Island (www.gidiocese.org) for updates and additional information.
Serving families as best they can
Dan Naranjo of All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island said this is a very anxious time for him and other funeral directors with the challenges of how to continue to serve families.
“It is a situation that is very unfortunate, but it is a situation that does require our complete cooperation,” Naranjo said.
He said at his funeral home, “We are setting up being able to livestream our funerals. We are having to explain to families not only how to best care for the families, but also care for this pandemic and what our responsibilities are.”
Each funeral is different, he said, such as a service where the family wants to send their loved one back to the country where they were born, but because of restrictions in travel between countries, that is impossible.
“It is such an emotional time,” Naranjo said. “We can only postpone things for so long. How do you make plans for the future as how long will that postponement will be?”
He is encouraging families to celebrate and grieve for their loved ones the way they need to while realizing the funeral home will be limited on how large services can be.
To combat that, Naranjo said, All Faiths will be livestreaming services and encouraging longer visitations so people can come in and pay their respects.
“Not to greet the family, but to come in and to sign the guestbook to pay their respects,” he clarified.
Naranjo said it makes his job as funeral director even more difficult because of the mandated actions to prevent exposure of people to the virus.
“Our goal is to provide comfort to each and every family, but yet protect our communities to keep them as healthy as possible,” he said.
Funeral home guidelines
The Nebraska Funeral Directors Association has issued a set of guidelines for funeral homes to follow.
Those guidelines include:
— When it comes to the funeral or memorial service ceremony itself, it mandates that there be a limit of 10 people per room. Video conferencing and/or other types of video feeds can help in implementing this. Though some funeral homes do not have such technology, conducting ceremonies outside of a funeral establishment may not be allowed. If churches are not holding Sunday worship services, chances are they may elect to not allow funeral or weddings to be held there either.
— Graveside services outside are limited to 10 people.
— Funeral homes are encourage to manage visitations and memorial services by limiting traffic flow and maximizing the volume of the people passing through the funeral home to pay tribute to a loved one who has died. The visitation may end up being the true “ceremony,” really, until this pandemic passes.
— Don’t ignore the mandate of the limits on a public gathering because it may expose a funeral home to liability and lawsuits.
— When it comes to disclosures, a funeral home’s policy should be to talk with the family at the removal site, and again in the arrangement conference. It wouldn’t hurt to be proactive and contact ministers/priests to visit with them about this dilemma. Funeral homes’ websites should provide disclosures that mention the risk of the elderly and those who have pre-existing conditions.
The NeFDA has developed a dedicated resource page (nefda.org/coronavirus-resources) on its website where it will post resources as they become available.
