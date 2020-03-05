Trinity Lutheran Church Mission Action Team and Christians Club will be hosting a Lent supper Wednesday.
The meal will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall The menu will be Kentucky Fried Chicken, sides, dessert and drinks. Free will donations will be collected, with the proceeds to go to Trinity’s ongoing support of the Kushovo Orphanage in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 212 W. 12th St. in Grand Island.
UCC Lenten study continues on ‘The Power of Myth’
United Congregational Church in Grand Island is offering a Lenten study with a DVD series on Joseph Campbell’s “The Power of Myth,” with journalist Bill Moyers as narrator.
The third session, “The First Storytellers,” will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Campbell discusses the importance of accepting death as rebirth as in the story of Christ, the rite of passage in primitive societies, the role of mystical Shamans, and the decline of ritual in today’s society.
The program will be at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 1. The public is welcome.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
UCC to host program on Goodwill Industries
United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host a guest speaker from Goodwill Industries during worship at 10:30 a.m. March 15.
The service will be followed by a workshop presented by Goodwill Industries on the wide range of services that come through donations to Goodwill.
The church is located at 405 E Bismark Rd.
Nebraska Aglow plans spring conference
KEARNEY — Nebraska Aglow International Spring Conference will be March 27-28 in Kearney at the Ramada by Wyndham.
Dave and Nancy McDaniel will be speaking. Nancy is the Aglow International prayer director and is a nationwide speaker and teacher. Dave is the director of Men of Issachar, a group that supports the women of Aglow.
This year’s theme is “Igniting Hope.” Women and men from across the state are welcome.
To register, go to the Nebraska Aglow Facebook page. For a brochure, call Tracy at (402) 270-2102.
Aglow will also have a youth conference for students ages 12-18 this year. Shannon Buzynski from Youth for Christ and worship leader Megan Seegers will lead games and activities. To register, go to the Aglow website at www.nebraskaaglow.weebly.com or call Tracy at (402) 270-2102.
Former Husker cheerleader to speak at Arcadia banquet
Kim Penny, a former Athlete of the Year from Kansas and a former Nebraska Husker cheerleader, will be the featured speaker at the 35th annual Family Banquet in Arcadia, sponsored by the Arcadia United Methodist Men, March 28.
The banquet will be at 7 p.m. in the Arcadia School gym. Advance tickets are required and they are selling for $11 for adults. Students through seniors in high school will be admitted free but must have tickets also. Tickets may be obtained from any of the Arcadia United Methodist Men or by calling (308) 202-0136.
Penny will tell the story of how she barely survived a snow-tubing accident in the San Juan Mountains.
Now, 16 years later and only recently fully healed, she reflects on God’s faithfulness and provision. Detailing surgeries, setbacks, and unexpected miracles, she celebrates how God has shaped, strengthened, and refined her amidst pain and disappointment.
Special music will be provided by Julie Ostrand and Joanie Kohls. The meal is being catered by the Corner Café in Arcadia.
