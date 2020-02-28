Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will have a Leap Day pancake fundraiser on Saturday.
The meal will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 1304 N. Custer Ave. It will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice.
Funds raised through freewill donations will support church operations and activities.
Fish fry today at Central City church
CENTRAL CITY — St Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City will have its first Lenten fish fry today.
The meals will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through April 3. It includes all-you-can-eat fried and baked fish with potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw and dessert.
The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 4-12. A bake sale will be held in conjunction with the fish fry on April 3.
The church is at 2004 24th St. All are welcome.
UCC Lenten study focuses on ‘The Power of Myth’
United Congregational Church in Grand Island is offering a Lenten study with a DVD series on Joseph Campbell’s “The Power of Myth,” with journalist Bill Moyers as narrator.
The second session, “The Message of the Myth,” will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Campbell compares the creation story in Genesis with creation stories around the world. Because the world changes, religion has to be transformed and new mythologies created.
The program will be at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 1. The public is welcome for this in-depth study of how “myth” is used in secular and religious stories to explain humanities experiences.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
ELCA Women’s Spring Gathering planned March 7
STROMSBURG — The 2020 Spring Gathering for the Central Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Nebraska Synodical Women’s Organization will be March 7 at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg.
The theme for the gathering is “Creation and Praise.” The chosen Bible verse is 1 Timothy 4:4-5.
Churches from the following towns will be represented: Albion, Columbus, Creston, Leigh, Madison, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Platte Center, St. Edward, Genoa, McCool Junction, Rising City, Stromsburg, York, Aurora, Central City, Dannebrog, Grand Island, Hampton, Hordville, Marquette, Ord, St. Paul, Polk and Wolbach.
The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. Activities include music, Bible study, lunch, business meeting with the election of 2021 officers and worship with Holy Communion. Guest speakers will be Pat Loeski from Genesis House, Deb McCollister from Tri Faith Initiative and Kim Ziegler from Helping Hands Angel Gowns.
For more information on this event, contact Beth Cumming, the conference coordinator, at (308) 226-2506.
Lunchtime Lenten programs scheduled at St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island will host Lenten Brown Bag Talks on Wednesdays during Lent at Cathedral Square.
The talks will start at 12:10 p.m. and end at about 12:50. Guests are welcome to bring sack lunches. Coffee and water will be provided.
There is no cost, but a free will offering will be accepted.
The schedule for Lent is as follows:
— March 4, the Rev. Sid Bruggeman, “Transfiguration”
— March 11, the Rev. Jim Golka, “Jesus is Tempted by the Devil”
— March 18, Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, “Fear”
— March 25, Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger, “The Woman at the Well: Another Look”
— April 1, the Rev. Don Buhrman, “Purgatory (No Fooling!)”
Boelus church to host pancake feed
BOELUS — Grace United Methodist Church in Boelus will have a pancake feed on March 8 at the Boelus Civic Center.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
A freewill offering will be collected.
Christian concert March 15 at Resurrection
Donna Cori, a nationally known Catholic Christian singer will present a concert, “The Way of the Cross,” March 15 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4130 Cannon Road. This is a free concert, but freewill offerings will be collected for her expenses.
Cori will also sing at all Masses the weekend of March 14-15.
The church’s Altar Society and Knights of Columbus will serve pulled pork and roasted turkey sandwiches, with salads and dessert, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the concert. The cost will be $6.
