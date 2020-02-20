The First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship will host a pancake feed Saturday in the church’s fellowship hall.
The meal will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. It will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $6 per person, reduced to $5 for veterans.
The church is at 2400 W. 14th St. in Grand Island.
Alda community dinner set for Sunday
ALDA — Alda United Methodist Church will host an Alda community dinner church on Sunday.
The meal will be at 5 p.m. at the church at 202 Pine St. The community can gather for food, music and a short message on the life of Jesus.
For more information, call (308) 381-7008.
Ash Wednesday meal at Blessed Sacrament
The Knights of Columbus at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island will serve a light lunch next week on Ash Wednesday.
The meal will include the choice of fish chowder or tomato soup, along with a sandwich, for $6. It will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The church is located at 518 State St.
Doniphan soup supper set for Ash Wednesday
DONIPHAN — Doniphan United Methodist Church will have a soup supper next Wednesday.
The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. It will include several varieties of soups, sandwiches and bars.
Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Ash Wednesday services will follow at 7.
Lenten services begin next Wednesday
NYSTED — Faith Lutheran at St. Peder’s Nysted will begin its Wednesday night Lenten Services next Wednesday.
The lesson for this Lent is “Thy Will Be Done.” A potluck meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the basement of the church, with the Lenten service to follow at 7.
