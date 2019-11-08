AURORA — Kevin and Heidi Cheng, an accomplished piano-violin duet, will be presenting a concert of sacred and classical music at the Aurora Evangelical Free Church on Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Kevin Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan. He graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in Central City. While still in high school he was invited to play as guest piano soloist with Hastings Symphony.
Cheng went on to study music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. While at UNK he performed as guest soloist with Lincoln Symphony, Kearney Symphony, Sandhills Symphony and Cherokee Symphony. He was also invited as guest pianist to work with the orchestra programs at Kearney High School and Grand Island Senior High School. He has appeared on My Bridge Radio and, along with Heidi, on NTV’s “Good Life.”
Heidi Cheng was born and raised in Kearney, where she was home schooled by her parents. During high school she studied violin with Connie Moon while playing in Kearney Symphony Orchestra and Kearney Chamber Orchestra. She performed at Masterworks Festival in Indiana in 2013. She attended Central Community College in Grand Island to study occupation therapy.
The Chengs, who live in Central City, have presented concerts in churches and assisted living homes across Nebraska. Their concerts feature bluegrass gospel, sacred (traditional and contemporary) and world-class classical music.
The church is located at 1202 A St. in Aurora. The public is welcome to attend the concert free of charge.
For more information, call the church office at (402) 694-3492.
Mobile pantry planned Saturday in Grand Island
The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Saturday in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St. It will be on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.
Bus chartered to attend Concordia Christmas concert
Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island has chartered a bus to go to “Christmas at Concordia” in Seward on Dec. 8.
The concert is at 3 p.m. The bus will leave the church parking lot at 13th and Wheeler streets at 12:30 p.m. and return at approximately 7 p.m.
For more information and reservations, contact Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
Blessed Sacrament to host speaker on abortion, contraception
Bob Sullivan of Hastings, an attorney who also writes and speaks about faith and the teachings of the Catholic Church, will speak on abortion and contraception Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.
Sullivan will speak at 11:15 a.m. The church is located at 518 W. State St.
