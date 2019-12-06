Calvary Lutheran Church’s third annual craft fair/flea market will be Saturday at the church, 1304 N. Custer in Grand Island.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a food court with cinnamon rolls and coffee, as well as lunch.
Vendors include Young Living Essential Oils, Paparazzi and other jewelry, Rada cutlery, Damsel in Defense and Mary Kay. There will also be homemade enchiladas, jellies and jams, crafts and homemade body scrubs.
For more information, call the church at (308) 382-5446.
Mobile pantry planned in Grand Island
The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Dec. 14 in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St. It will be on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.
Chengs plan piano/violin concert at Marquette church
MARQUETTE — Central Nebraska’s own Kevin and Heidi Cheng will give a piano and violin Christmas concert Dec. 13 at the Mamre Evangelical Free Church in rural Marquette.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. It will feature Christmas and classical music, and is open to the public. Christmas cookies will be served after the concert.
Kevin hails from Taiwan, but came to America so he could study music and ended up staying. He has played as guest pianist with several Nebraska orchestras, as well as assembling three orchestras of his own.
Heidi was born and raised in Kearney. A trained occupational therapist, she studied violin privately and served as the principle second violinist of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra.
Together, the Chengs give almost daily performances from Western Nebraska to Iowa and from South Dakota to Kansas, playing in churches, retirement homes, concert halls, schools, on TV and anywhere else people would like to hear them.
A free will offering will be accepted. Mamre Church is located 2 miles south of the Platte River on Highway 14, then 2½ miles east on 25 Road.
Sing-along of Handel’s Messiah canceled
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island has canceled its community sing-along of Handel’s Messiah planned on Sunday.
The church still plans to have its gingerbread house contest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Everything will be furnished for participants to decorate gingerbread houses. There will be prizes for participants and a grand prize for the winner.
