Two members of the Grand Island City Council recently filed for re-election.
Chuck Haase will seek a fourth term on the council representing Ward 5. Mike Paulick is seeking a third term representing Ward 4.
Patrick Birkel has also filed to represent Ward 1 on the City Council.
Haase said he decided to run again for the council “because of the need for financial help” and to bring “common sense” when it comes to city spending that “supports taxpayers.”
“I think that is what it is all about,” he said. “There are also a lot of small challenges, such as the former veterans home site and to see how that development works.”
This year, Haase said, there will also be a lot of focus by the city on the development of the new hospital and the subsequent development around that facility, which is located at Husker Highway and Highway 281.
He said there has been a lot of focus on growing Grand Island along the Highway 281 corridor south to Interstate 80, where the new hospital is being built.
Prior to his election to the council, his wife, Joyce Haase, served two terms on the council. He also worked for the city at various jobs for 25 years before he retired in 1999. He worked as an accountant for the city and was the Utility Department’s business manager, along with being the city’s finance director.
“Over the last 12 years, it has been about improving the city’s services and how to be able to sustain the level of services as demand is ever increasing,” Haase said. “Grand Island has a lot to offer its citizens and the people who come here. I believe we can continue to maintain a sustainable level of services.”
Paulick was recently elected president of the City Council.
“I like doing this,” he said about his motivation in seeking a third term. Prior to being elected, he worked for the city for 38 years in its Fleet Department. He had retired from the city about a year and a half before running for the council, which he said he had planned to do.
While Paulick said he has contributed to helping make the city more efficient in its operations as a council member, he also takes pride in the small things he has been a part of that improved the quality of life of Grand Island residents, such as the dog park.
“That was uncontroversial and everybody enjoys it who takes their dogs out there,” he said.
If Paulick is re-elected, he said one of his goals is to upgrade the city’s first responders.
“We need another ambulance crew during the day, but it is like everything else as you have to find the money for it,” he said.
