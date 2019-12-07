Christmas is a time of family and tradition. On Saturday, the Hall County Historical Society hosted its annual Christmas open house at the Stolley House in Stolley Park.
The Stolley House, one of the oldest houses in Grand Island, harks back to Christmas’s past and the holiday traditions the first European settlers in the area brought with them in 1859.
The Stolley House is furnished with period furniture but, during the holiday season, it is also adorned with Christmas decorations of earlier times.
Don Deitemeyer of the Hall County Historical Society said the old Christmas decoration is keeping with the tradition of the German family who lived there.
For example, in the living room of the Stolley House was a feather Christmas tree. Its branches are made of green-dyed goose or turkey feathers. It is generally considered one of the first artificial trees used as a Christmas tree.
The feather tree originated in Germany in the late 19th century. It was popular in the United States during the early 20th century, a tradition brought to the United States by German immigrants.
The Stolley House was built by Wilhelm and Wilhelmina Stolley, who were part of a group of German settlers that came to the Grand Island area from Davenport, Iowa, in the late 1850s.
At that time, Nebraska was more than a decade away from becoming a state. The Stolleys and the other original settlers lived in sod houses in the initial years of their migration to the Great Plains, when there were still bear, elk, buffalo and other animals roaming the great grassy expanse.
The Stolley House and its location, Stolley Park, are both named after those early German immigrants. The Stolley family homesteaded on 160 acres that included the 40 acres that are now Stolley Park, which is operated by the City of Grand Island.
Deitemeyer said the restoration of the Stolley House began in 2003, and was a project of the late Ken Gnadt, then-Grand Island mayor.
Along with the feather Christmas tree, the Stolley House was decorated with period-style ornaments from the collection of John Hanssen. Selections from his collection on display date from the late 1880s through the 1950s.
Hanssen will also present a program focusing on “ephemera,” Christmas ornaments made from paper and cardboard, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Another little reminder of Christmases past in Hall County visible at the Stolley House were Christmas treats, created from recipes that made the journey along with those who settled here. For early settlers, Deitemeyer said Grand Island was still the frontier. The settlers brought their traditions to make their new home comfortable. Those traditions have been incorporated, and sometimes transformed, into current American traditions.
On the table in the Stolley House kitchen lay a plate of Christmas goodies reminiscent of those the original settlers would have made for the Christmas season.
One of the treats was Bethmännchen, which is a pastry made from marzipan with almond, powdered sugar, rosewater, flour and egg. It is a traditional cookie usually baked for Christmas Day.
There was also Lebkuchen, a honey and molasses cake, which was invented by monks in Franconia, Germany, in the 13th century. There were also Christmas stollen, which is a cake-like fruit bread made with yeast, water and flour, and usually with zest added to the dough. Another treat was peppernuts, another traditional German cookie.
To learn more about the Stolley House and the Hall County Historical Society, which maintains and operates the Stolley House, visit www.hallchs.com.
