Stuhr Museum’s new executive director hopes to move the museum in a positive direction.
Chris Hochstetler began his position as the new Stuhr Museum executive director on Feb. 17. He was previously the dean of innovation and creativity at Hastings College. He is a Grand Island native, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1986.
Hochstetler said he has been “steeped in leadership positions” through the course of the last 35 years. He chose to take on the role as Stuhr Museum’s executive director due to his comfort in leading an organization and a team toward a vision.
Additionally, he said, Stuhr Museum’s Board of Directors has “a pretty strong vision” for the museum to continue as a nationally known museum, and it was something of which he thought he could actively be a part.
“I think they were interested in having me come on and see what I could contribute to that,” Hochstetler said. “My background at KANEKO in Omaha involved museum management. It was a facility that had exhibits, programming and all those things that tailed to activate the space. Stuhr Museum is similar to that, but on a larger scale.”
He said Stuhr Museum is one of the few museums in Nebraska accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is known as a living history museum. He would like to explore what “living” means and find ways to “push the envelope” to give visitors and the Grand Island community “something that continues to be truly extraordinary.”
Hochstetler said he is looking forward to May 1, when Railroad Town opens for the season, so that the museum can explore how it can evolve its visitor experience into something more vibrant.
He emphasized that the museum has to keep Railroad Town “as period-correct as possible,” but technology, such as a phone app, could allow the museum to be more virtual.
“What if, for example, you place your phone over a place where you would tether a horse and all of a sudden, a horse appears on your phone?” Hochstetler asked.
“Or, what if you went up to the Fonda house and you passed your phone over the doorknob and all of a sudden, there is a little bit more narration on the house itself that you want to further explore? You do not have to change the Fonda house itself to make that happen. We would just have to map the door knob or something like that.”
He said the staff at Stuhr Museum already love it. The real magic comes when he gets off campus and into the community to talk to people about the museum, get them to visit it and to experience it “again and again.”
In his week and a half as Stuhr Museum executive director, Hochstetler said, the best part of his job has been being able to talk to people about their museum and their experiences.
“My time has been spent in dialogue with anyone who will sit and talk to me,” he said. “I always ask the same questions of what their aspirations are for Stuhr Museum, what they like about Stuhr Museum and what things they would like to see changed. That helps inform me and it helps inform the direction for me as a director.”
Hochstetler said in his talks with people, he is hearing many positive things about Stuhr Museum.
“Those conversations, since I have gotten here, have been almost 100% positive on how Stuhr Museum has impacted lives and families,” he said. “So many people say to me how they grew up out here and how they want their families to do the same.”
As he settles in, Hochstetler said, he cannot do anything alone and wants other people to help inform his decisions.
“I always try to surround myself with people who are brighter than I am, feed off their energy and try to empower them to feel like their voice is heard and that they are part of something much bigger than themselves,” he said. “I also know that about myself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.