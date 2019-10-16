Chipotle’s corporate office is speaking more specifically about when a location will open in Grand Island.
“We are planning to open a location in Grand Island mid-2020,” Erin Wolford of Chipotle Mexican Grill wrote in an email Wednesday.
In February, Wolford wrote that Chipotle was planning a Grand Island location, but it was not yet certain.
“We are planning to open a location there but we’re most likely looking at 2020,” she wrote in February. “Stay patient, people of Grand Island! We hope to get there soon.”
On Wednesday, Wolford said she couldn’t provide any more specific information. She is senior director of external communications for Chipotle, which is based in Newport Beach, Calif.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has more than 2,450 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. The first Chipotle opened in Denver in 1993.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.