After taking a summer break, children’s school year programming will resume Tuesday at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.
The library schedule includes (all programs offered in Bookingham Palace):
Monday: Lapsits for toddlers, ages 1 to 2, 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Tuesday: Baby Lapsits “Rock and Read,” birth to 2 years, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Pajama Time “Family Story Hour,” for preschoolers and their families, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Storytime “Ready to Read,” ages 3 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m.
Thursday: BookBop, a music and movement story time for all ages, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday: Story time for all ages, 11 to 11:35 a.m.
Dates for other annual programs including the Edith Abbott Tea Party, Breakfast with Santa and Bear Fair; and winter and spring break programs, will be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org.