Weather Alert

...SNOW AND COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A HALF INCH UP TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM CST MONDAY. THE BULK OF THE SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 6 AM MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY MAY BE BRIEFLY REDUCED WITHIN HEAVIER SNOW BANDS. WIND CHILLS OF ZERO TO 5 DEGREES BELOW ZERO AFTER 2 AM MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&