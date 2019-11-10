The Fonner Park concourse hosted hundreds of area families Sunday as the Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP) held its 26th annual Children’s Day.
The free event was a time for families to share in many fun activities, such as arts and crafts. There was also stage entertainment, including a trick roper, several dance troupes and martial arts demonstrations.
Throughout the concourse were around 35 area businesses and nonprofits that have helped make the event a success for more than a quarter-century.
“It’s an opportunity for families to come out to get information and have fun as a family,” said LaDonna Obermiller of ACAP, who helped organize the event.
At the heart of Children’s Day, as it has been for 26 years, is getting information to families about the various community resources to help families through hard times.
The event was expected to draw more than 600 people.
ACAP’s mission is to promote the prevention of child abuse through education, advocacy and the encouragement of positive parenting. The various booths at Children’s Day share the same mission as ACAP — to help families.
Obermiller said ACAP encourages healthy parenting through parenting classes, the Children’s Day event, parenting articles in The Grand Island Independent and other special events throughout the year.
Like many of the organizations at Sunday’s event, ACAP is a nonprofit funded through grants and donations from individuals and businesses. Funding also comes through the proceeds of the “Daisies for Diana” sale during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Also helping sponsor the event was the Elks Club, whose Drug Awareness Program educates the public about drug abuse, especially among young people.
Parental substance abuse has a significant impact on the well-being of children. It is estimated that 1 in 8 children in the United States (8.7 million) live with at least one parent who abuses alcohol and other drugs.
Other sponsors are Teaching Tree and Dori Bush, who was one of the founders of ACAP and its Children’s Day event.
Obermiller said the Children’s Day event started as a way to educate families about child abuse.
“It was all about promoting doing positive activities with your children and preventing child abuse from happening,” she said.
While the Children’s Day event and ACAP have made headway in educating families and the public about child abuse, it is still a major problem in this country.
The Children’s Bureau at HHS’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) published its 28th edition of the Child Maltreatment Report earlier this year based on state data collected during fiscal year 2017.
According to the report, of the 3.5 million children who were the subject of an investigation or alternative response in that fiscal year, an estimated 674,000 were determined to be victims of maltreatment, down from 2016. In total, 74.9% of victims were neglected, 18.3% were physically abused and 8.6% were sexually abused.
Other facts from the report include:
— The number of child fatalities due to child abuse and neglect decreased in fiscal year 2017, after increasing steadily for several years.
— Estimated referrals to Child Protection Services for investigation response or alternative response increased by 15% from fiscal year 2013 (3,598,000) to fiscal year 2017 (4,136,000).
Events such as Children’s Day and organizations like ACAP are reasons why referrals are increasing, but child abuse numbers are declining. More and more people, caregivers and institutions, such as schools, are reporting child abuse concerns to authorities.
Obermiller said education and awareness are great tools in fighting child abuse, along with creating partnerships and networks among many organizations and nonprofits that deal with the various causes of child abuse.
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are many forms of child abuse, including physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, medical abuse and neglect. Child abuse is defined as any intentional harm or mistreatment to a child under 18 years old.
“Many of these organizations here at the Children’s Day are resources families can use,” Obermiller said.
Locally, she said, the situation with child abuse is getting better.
“But what I think is going on now, though, is that we have families who are scared to discipline their children or don’t know how,” Obermiller said.
When it comes to getting help, she said families are “not alone.”
“If you need assistance, reach out to us as an organization or any of the other organizations that are here today,” Obermiller said. “They can either help you or refer you to someone who can in getting the assistance you need for your family.”
ACAP was founded in 1982. For more information, visit its Facebook page. Nebraska’s Child Abuse Hotline is (800) 652-1999.
