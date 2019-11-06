The annual Children’s Day, sponsored by the Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP), will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Fonner Park concourse.
Parents will be able to enjoy active time with their children at no cost. All entertainment and activities are offered at no charge.
Roughly 40 local community agencies will provide games and crafts for children, as well as information for adults who care for children, including parents, grandparents and child care providers.
ACAP promotes the prevention of child abuse through education, advocacy and the encouragement of positive parenting. For more than 26 years, the organization has encouraged healthy parenting through parenting classes, Children’s Day, parenting articles in The Grand Island Independent and special events that have included a magic show.
ACAP is funded through grants, donations from individuals and businesses, and through the proceeds of the “Daisies for Diana” sale during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
For additional information, contact KaCee Zimmerman at (402) 705-1859.
