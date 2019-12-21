Breakfast With Santa at the Grand Island Public Library was not supposed to get underway until the arrival of Santa at 9:30 a.m. But by 9, kids were flocking to the library, eager to tell Santa Claus what was on their Christmas gift list.
This is the third year of Breakfast With Santa at the library. The first year there was a snowstorm that made getting to the library difficult. Last year, the library parking lot was under construction. This year, the weather was sunny with the temperature in the 30s. Well before the event got underway, the renovated parking lot was already full. Library director Steve Fosselman donned his red Santa cap and went out to the parking lot to direct the overflow traffic to an alternate location.
Celine Swan, youth and family service librarian, was busy directing the volunteers, who manned the various stations to make sure everything ran smoothly, as more and more families entered the library to visit with Santa. Along with the library staff, there were library volunteers and 30 Grand Island Senior High School students representing the National Honor Society and the Air Force Junior ROTC programs.
“We couldn’t do this without them,” Swan said. “It really takes an army to do something like this.”
While other communities charge for similar holiday events, Swan said, Breakfast with Santa is free.
Helping to make the event open to all members of the communities is funding from the Grand Island Library Foundation. It sponsored the light breakfast that included treats from Paradise Donuts, just down the street from the library.
“Every year we do the breakfast a little different as we try to have something for all the kids to munch on,” Swan said.
As the people continued to flow into the library, she said she might have to make another trip to Paradise Donuts to feed Santa’s visitors.
“Hopefully, they will also check out and see some of the other things we have going on,” Swan said.
While most of the kids sitting on Santa’s lap were under 10 years of age, teens and adults also had the opportunity.
“Santa doesn’t turn anyone away,” Swan said. “If adults want to sit on his lap, they can go in there.”
This year, the library was expecting 500 or more people at the event. She said they instituted a ticket system, where families receive 30 tickets with 10 different colors so they can participate in many of the event’s activities, which were mostly crafts that the children could create and take home with them.
“We try to make it easier for the families, so they don’t have to wait a super long time,” Swan said.
Each child and their families had their pictures taken with Santa at no cost. The photos are on the library’s web page and Facebook.
Along with Santa, Remi, the service dog, in his Christmas outfit, was there for the children.
The library has a wide variety of children’s Christmas books that are popular this time of year. At the event, there was a reading room where teen volunteers read to the children.
With Christmas four days away, Swan said the event sets the mood for the big day.
With school kids now on their Christmas break, she said this was just one of many activities planned for them until school resumes next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.