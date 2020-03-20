GRAND ISLAND — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division have arrested a Hastings man on several charges following an investigation into child pornography.
The investigation began with a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Following the investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigators, arrested Aaron Hensley, 32, of Hastings, Thursday morning.
Hensley was lodged in Adams County Jail for six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of distribution of child pornography, unlawful intrusion, and possession of a controlled substance. All 14 counts are felonies.
The investigation remains ongoing.
