Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will issue a new Directed Health Measure to allow elective surgeries to resume on May 4 under certain guidelines.
According to Ricketts, hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in their specific facility.
He said the procedural guidelines for resuming elective procedures will be at the discretion of the hospital or health clinic.
On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference at CHI St. Francis Hospital, Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said they have been working closely with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services when it comes to reopening CHI Health hospitals back up for elective surgeries.
“As a health system, our own internal criteria is continuing to evolve,” Robertson said. “We will not begin to open up and care for other patients until we are convinced internally at CHI Health, that we have adequate capacity for the things we need to care for, not only COVID patients, but other patients, especially folks having surgery.”
Of the CHI Health hospitals and care facilities in Nebraska and Iowa, Grand Island’s St. Francis Hospital has been a hot spot for critical care of coronavirus patients who need to be on ICU respirators. While more and more cases are being diagnosed in Grand Island, so far St. Francis has been able to handle the patient load, but the situation is day-by-day as the hospital has no way to adequate gauge the amount of patients who need critical care, whether it be for the coronavirus or some other emergency health condition.
The Central Nebraska Health Department reported that in its three-county area of Hamilton, Merrick and Hall counties, as of Thursday morning, there have been a total of 700 positive cases with 664 of those cases in Hall County. There also have been 19 deaths associated with the virus in the three-county area.
Robertson said in some communities CHI hospitals may be able to begin taking care of other patients, providing other necessary medical care before St. Francis is able to because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognize that and we would never put St. Francis at risk,” he said.
With the guidelines Ricketts has announced for hospitals to begin to allow elective surgeries, Robertson said they would look at it as a system to make sure that “we have more than enough capacity to care for anybody who might show up at any one of our hospitals who needed more advance care.”
“It is important, because as you all know, other illnesses have not gone away,” Robertson said. “We have all been focused on COVID. We know that there are hundreds or thousands of people across the state who are suffering with medical conditions, whether it is a knee that bothers them every time they take a step or some type of cardiac procedure that they need; so we have to be able to get back to providing some of that other necessary care. We will do it in a way that is safe not only for our staff and patients but safe for anybody else who might need additional care.”
Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis, said, “None of us have a good crystal ball what the patient census will be like in a couple of weeks when we get to that date that the governor has.”
“We support the governor in what he is doing and all he is doing to protect Nebraskans,” Hannon said. “We will follow the guidelines we will support that. When we feel it is safe for us to start doing some of those elective cases in our hospital, we will open up to do that, but we have to get there first.”
