Area first responders and Project Renewed Hope were the beneficiaries of a $59,370 grant from the CHI St. Francis Foundation on Friday.
According to Melissa Griffith, foundation director, the funding project will directly help emergency responses to happen more quickly and effectively. The granted funds include proceeds from this year’s Ticket to Win event.
“Ticket to Win provides an opportunity for St. Francis Foundation and our donors to come together in support of those in our community who provide safety and lifesaving services on a daily basis,” Griffith said. “We’re fortunate for yet another opportunity to reinforce our local area first responders through Ticket to Win and other ongoing efforts here at the foundation.”
She said there was an increase in the number of grant applications received this year.
“We’re so very grateful for the ability to assist even a portion of them,” Griffith said. “We understand the challenging work performed by these first responders every single day, and while these grant awards are a tangible way for unbudgeted department needs to be recognized, the outlined projects and number of requests received this year clearly reflect the blood, sweat, and tears these responders pour into their personal efforts to keep our home communities safe and healthy.”
Micki Ward, CHI St. Francis Foundation chairman, said this year the Foundation received more than double its annual request from area emergency first responders.
“Word has spread about this funding program and the foundation’s support of location community first responders,” Ward said.
She said those annual awards are only made possible because of the generous public support of the Foundation’s annual “Ticket to Win” fund drive.
“We are humbled by this opportunity to fill even this portion of the grant requests we received this year,” Ward said.
She said the selection of those receiving the grants “was not a simple task.”
“Our staff and board quickly recognized the amount of personal and community pride that was in each application,” Ward said.
Ward said the grants are for equipment and training of first responders and their units that are outside each unit’s regular operating budget.
She said emergency first responders’ budgets are tight, and available dollars for needed equipment are hard to come by. Ward said the grants are used to help these departments get the critical and crucial equipment they need to better protect and serve their communities.
“Often, these needed items affect not only the health and safety of our community members, but also to protect the safety and improve the efficiency of emergency personnel who use the equipment to provide vital services,” Ward said.
She said it had been a trying year because of the massive flooding and other emergency weather-related situations that faced Central Nebraska.
Ward said this year’s Ticket to Win donors not only provided funding in support of local area emergency response teams but are also lending assistance to cancer patients through the new Project Renewed Hope here at CHI St. Francis.
Local area first responders receiving grant awards include:
— Alda Volunteer Fire Department, $6,000, Jaws of Life equipment
— Cairo Volunteer Fire Department, $2,400, thermal imaging equipment
— Clarks Rural Fire Protection District, $6,000, AED monitor equipment
— Dannebrog Volunteer Fire and Rescue, $2,000, multi-casualty trauma kit
— Giltner Fire Department, $530, traction splint
— Merrick County Sheriff Canine Response, $3,000, canine mobile vehicle insert
— Palmer Volunteer Fire Department, $4,000, bunker gear
— St. Libory EMS, $2,500, AED replacement
— Wood River Fire and Rescue, $6,000, updated AED monitor equipment
Also, Project Renewed Hope received $26,940 in support of qualifying cancer patients pursuing therapeutic and restorative services to be offered through the hospital’s upcoming Renewed Hope Boutique. CHI St. Francis’s new cancer center is expected to be operational later this year.
Since the inception of the annual Ticket to Win fundraiser in 2017, Griffith said St. Francis Foundation has granted nearly $153,000 to local area first responders/EMT departments for use toward the purchase of lifesaving equipment and training needs falling outside of their departmental budgets. Also, the remaining half of Ticket to Win proceeds have been distributed for financial assistance programs provided to qualifying cancer and respiratory patients through Project Care and Project Breathe Right at St. Francis.
She said that Ticket to Win, which was the merging of the Foundation’s two top fundraising efforts, known as Hullabaloo and Ticket to Ride, made its debut in 2017 after Hullabaloo and Ticket to Ride combined to raise more than $1.3 million in funds that were distributed by the Foundation over the previous 14 years.
First responder/EMT departments in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, and Greeley counties interested in learning more about Ticket to Win and grant opportunities offered through St. Francis Foundation should call (308) 398-5400 or email dkellogg@sfmc-gi.org.
