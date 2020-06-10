In an effort to protect community members and thank them for their support these past few months, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will be handing out thousands of free protective masks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The community is encouraged to drive through for a free mask while supplies last.
Hospital volunteers will deliver masks through open driver-side windows. To ensure social distancing, the public should remain in their vehicles at all times.
The event will take place in parking lot A, south of the hospital’s main doors. Those attending are urged to look for the tent.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said it wanted to ensure it could help protect the community while also preserving vital personal protective equipment for health care workers.
CHI Health had thousands of washable, two-ply poly cotton blend masks made in an effort to help keep individuals inside and outside our hospitals safe.
“Wearing a mask helps limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis. “We understand that not everyone has access to a mask. This is our chance to give back to our community.”
Two thousand masks will also be handed out at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln on Saturday morning. In addition, CHI Health is working with community partners in the Omaha metro to make sure at-risk populations have access to these masks.
