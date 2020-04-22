CHI Health St. Francis President Ed Hannon speaks at a news conference Wednesday in front of the hospital to recognize the many frontline workers there who are working hard to keep the community safe from the coronavirus. Others speaking at the conference included Jordan Tjaden (far left), an Emergency Department nurse; Dr. Nikhil Jagan (second from left), a pulmonology and critical care physician; and Katie Kingsley (behind Hannon), an Intensive Care Unit nurse. (Independent/Robert Pore)