As Grand Island and CHI Health St. Francis are dealing with the largest surge of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska, St. Francis President Ed Hannon and Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, praised their frontline workers Wednesday during a press conference at the hospital.
“We were one of the first hospitals in the state to start dealing with COVID-19 patients,” Hannon said. “There has been a surge in this part of the state and we continue to deal with that pretty nicely.”
He said that is because of the dedication of the hospital employees who have worked hard as a cohesive team of health professionals to deal with the “sickest of the sick.”
But to be able to handle the large number of people who are in the hospital with the virus, Hannon said, it takes the hospital’s entire staff, which numbers more than 1,000.
“Many of the people you think about typically are the doctors and nurses who provide the great care, but behind me are the representatives from many of our other departments,” he said.
The press conference took place outside the hospital with everyone wearing masks, except when speaking, and properly distanced from each other.
Along with Hannon and Robertson, St. Francis medical team members included Katie Kingsley, an Intensive Care Unit nurse; Jordan Tjaden, an Emergency Department nurse; and Dr. Nikhil Jagan, a pulmonology and critical care physician with CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care.
“This is truly a team effort from our health keepers, our dietary staff, our respiratory staff, imaging staff, cardiology ... there are so many people who have to be involved,” Hannon said.
Robertson said the hospital staff makes the hospital proud when it comes to their unselfish dedication to patient health.
A network of hospitals
treating COVID-19 patients
St. Francis is one of 14 CHI Health hospitals. He said the hospitals and staff are sharing their time and resources during the increase in patients suffering from COVID-19.
At the time of the press conference, there were 13 patients in the Grand Island hospital’s Intensive Care Unit who were on ventilators, though not all of them are COVID-19 patients as the hospital is also caring for patients who need respirators for other illnesses.
Robertson said there were 65 COVID-19 patients outside of the Omaha area in CHI hospitals in Grand Island, Lincoln and Kearney, with more than half of those patients in Grand Island. CHI hospitals are caring for the majority of the COVID-19 patients in Nebraska.
“We are making sure that we have the resources, personal protective equipment, the staff and ventilators to move to whatever community where they might be needed,” he said.
“We have been very proud of this team here in Grand Island as they have stood up and cared for Hall County patients,” Robertson said.
“They have done an amazing job of that. I hope you understand that these folks, these frontline caregivers who are on the frontline day in and day out, are here for you at this time of great need.”
Because of the virus, Hannon said, they have eliminated visits from family and friends to those who are in the hospital.
“Many of your loved ones are in the hospital being cared for by this great professional staff,” he said.
Jagan joined the hospital staff last July. He said it has been an honor for him to work with a “phenomenal” team of health providers.
“Every single person I have worked with has gone above and beyond to keep everything going,” he said.
Caring for the sickest patients in ICU
Jagan said he works in the ICU, caring for the sickest of the patients who need ventilators and increased oxygen support.
“At this point in time, we have about 13 folks in ICU, with all 13 on ventilators,” he said. “Over the last two to three weeks, we have slowly, but steadily seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients that we have been taking care of at the hospital.”
Jagan said day-to-day operations at the hospital have been unpredictable, just as the disease process has been.
“We are learning things on a day-to-day basis and things keep changing,” he said. “Though it has been challenging, every single person in the hospital has made this journey really, really smooth.”
Tjaden said a typical day in the ER is “very busy.”
“We have traumas that come in, we have strokes who come in and we have heart attacks who come in,” Tjaden said. “This COVID-19 has changed things a little bit for us. We have a respiratory fast track. People come into our waiting room where they are triaged and are segregated if they have any type of respiratory symptoms.”
She said patients in the respiratory fast track are interviewed via a video link to keep possible COVID-19 exposure down.
“I can tell you that not only myself, but every other nurse throughout the hospital — but definitely in our department — that it is very challenging and very emotional,” Tjaden said.
Being patients’ support while families can’t be there
Because patients’ families are not allowed to be there with their loved ones, the nurses and staff have to be the patients’ support, along with caring for their health, she said.
“It takes a lot from us as well,” Tjaden said. “We are doing everything that we can to make sure that everyone is cared for well. We just hope that we can make a difference.”
Hannon said Tjaden and the ER staff “are truly making a difference each and every day.”
Kingsley said caring for COVID-19 patients is a “lot different.”
“It has changed a lot of things we do in the ICU,” she said.
Every patient is in isolation in the ICU and they are all very sick and on ventilators.
“I just can’t imagine what the families are going through,” Kingsley said. “We have Ipads so we can Skype. We Facetime the families in so they can see their loved ones. It truly takes a toll on myself and the rest of my nursing staff, just seeing these patients so sick and their families not being able to be there and when they do see their loved ones on the ventilators, for the first time, they are very shocked. It is an emotional time.”
She said a typical day in the ICU is “unpredictable.”
“All of these patients are on at least six IVs and they are constantly beeping,” Kingsley said. “We have had to train resource nurses on ventilators in a short amount of time. We are very thankful for all of their help. It has truly taken teamwork. I am very proud of St. Francis during this time. We have always had great teamwork, seeing everybody come together.”
She said she feels “truly honored to be a nurse during this time and being able to serve the Grand Island community.”
Hannon said it has “truly been a calling for all of us to come to Grand Island to serve this wonderful community.”
