As the number of critical cases of people with the coronavirus increases, Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, said the hospital has developed plans to handle any sudden surges.
Hannon, during a press briefing Thursday afternoon, said the plan is modeled after other disaster plans the hospital has drawn up in case of an emergency. It looks at available hospital beds, ICU capacity, emergency room, staffing, equipment and other needs, and how many patients the hospital can handle if an overwhelming surge of infected people occurs.
“With this event, our plan is to try to take care of as many patients here at St. Francis as we possibly can,” he said. “But we don’t know what will be coming in the door next, so we want to make sure that we have the capacity to take care of them.”
Hannon said the surge plan’s next step is, when the hospital reaches capacity in the emergency room or ICU, staff will transfer their most stable patients to other CHI hospitals across the state.
Last Friday, he said, the hospital started to reach those thresholds of care with about 16 patients in its ICU. It began to transfer patients to other facilities.
Hannon said that in the past 36 hours, as of noon Thursday, the hospital had transferred five patients to other facilities. Several more have been transferred since last Friday.
“There is plenty of capacity across Nebraska, whether it be at CHI hospitals or not,” he said.
Hannon also said there are plans to take care of patients if all the state’s hospitals reach capacity. But he said he does not believe it will get to that level because Nebraska hospitals have plenty of available beds.
Grand Island has had the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska.
When looking at how many patients the hospital can handle, Hannon said they look at the number of people coming the emergency room, how many patients are in the ICU, how many are on ventilators, how many beds are available, and staffing and supply levels.
Overall, St. Francis is at about 50% capacity.
“The area where we are feeling the most pressure in is our ICU,” Hannon said.
As of noon Thursday, 13 patients were in the hospital’s 16-bed ICU. Eleven are on ventilators.
“We still have a little bit more capacity to take on patients who are coming into the ER or who are transferred here from another facility,” Hannon said.
When they reach full capacity in their ICU, he said, they will begin transferring patients to other CHI hospitals in Nebraska, such as Good Samaritan in Kearney.
In moving a patient to another facility, Hannon said, staff first makes sure the patient is stable.
He said they are seeing a “pretty steady” volume in their emergency room, treating about 65 patients per day. But not all them have been infected by the virus.
Hannon said about half the patients have respiratory symptoms. The hospital has set up a 10-station respiratory fast-track area that can handle people who have breathing problems caused by the virus or other causes.
“We are seeing a lot of patients who are not COVID patients,” he said. “Those people go into the regular emergency room for treatment.”
In the fast-track area, the patients are evaluated on the severity of their respiratory problems. Those who are not in serious conditions are sent home and told to isolate themselves and provide the care they need.
“The majority of patients we are seeing may be COVID-positive, but they can go back home and be isolated at home and be treated. It is only the sickest of the sick that are admitted,” Hannon said. “So, it is hard for me to put a number on how many patients per day because it includes all of those.”
He said not many new patients are being admitted each day. Over the past few days, the handful of hospital admissons has remained consistent.
Hannon said as the number of patients with respiratory problems began to dramatically increase, staff asked other hospitals for additional ventilators and other equipment. They have received about a half dozen ventilators from other Nebraska CHI hospitals.
He also said St. Francis is bringing staff in from other CHI hospitals to help out as the number of COVID-19 patients increases.
Hannon said CHI hospitals are down one-third in their patient census as a result of the pandemic as they have stopped noncritical hospitalizations.
He said the hospital has about 17 ventilators available but has access to more if needed.
Health experts expect Nebraska will hit its peak in the number of COVID-19 patients by the first week of May, when the state will need about 60 ventilators and 67 ICU beds, Hannon said. CHI hospitals have more than enough ventilators and ICU beds to meet that expected capacity.
