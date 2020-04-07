Despite the high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hall County, one local hospital official said the number of actual cases may be higher due to the way patients are treated.
Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, said that when patients at the hospital come in with a respiratory ailment and/or believe they may have COVID-19, they are taken to a 10-patient, negative-pressure treatment area the hospital has set up in an outpatient waiting room immediately adjacent to the emergency room to be evaluated.
“Those patients that come in are evaluated, screened and receive any treatment that they need to,” Hannon said. “We then make a determination of whether they go home and confine themselves at home for the duration, or if they are so sick that they really need to be admitted to the hospital for additional care.”
While those who are admitted to CHI Health St. Francis are tested for COVID-19, Hannon said those presumed to have COVID-19 are sent home to isolate and self-monitor their symptoms. They are not tested, which means the number of actual cases could be much higher than the district’s testing statistics.
“One of the concerns of the physicians is we are treating patients who come here and we will never know whether they are positive for COVID-19 or not, because they will not show up in the reported numbers,” he said.
“They are not showing up to show how bad or severe it is, or how many patients in this area are infected with COVID-19, because we are not doing the tests to confirm the numbers.”
Hannon said that over the last two weeks, the hospital has seen an increase in the number of patients with respiratory issues who have come to the emergency room for evaluation and treatment.
In addition to the 10-patient treatment area, he said the hospital has also decided to use its seventh floor — which has a 28-bed impatient unit — if needed.
“We’ve gone back up into that area and we’ve put all of the equipment back in place,” Hannon said. “That way, if necessary, we can open up that additional seventh floor again.”
He said St. Francis currently has 12 ventilators for the general population and two additional ventilators in its neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital has received three additional ventilators from CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln and there is another deployment of equipment on its way to Central Nebraska that can be used.
St. Francis also has six anesthesia machines and six CPAP respiratory equipment pieces that can be used as ventilators.
In order to educate the public about COVID-19, Hannon said CHI Health has created educational materials in Arabic, English and Spanish that will be distributed at health departments, by the state and by various employers. It also plans to put up billboards around Grand Island with information.
