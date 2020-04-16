As the number of critical cases of people with the coronavirus increases, Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, said the hospital has developed plans to handle any sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.
Hannon, who held a briefing Thursday afternoon with reporters, said the hospital’s coronavirus surge plan is modeled after other disaster plans the hospital has drawn up in case of an emergency. It looks at available hospital beds, ICU capacity, emergency room, staffing, equipment and other needs, and how many patients the hospital can deal with if there is an overwhelming surge of infected people.
“With this event, our plan is to try to take care of as many patients here at St. Francis as we possibly can,” he said. “But we don’t know what will be coming in the door next; so we want to make sure that we have the capacity to take care of them.”
Hannon said their surge plan’s next step is, when the hospital reaches capacity, whether it is the emergency room or ICU, they will transfer their most stable patients to other CHI hospitals across the state that have the capacity to safely take care of them.
Last Friday, he said, the hospital started to reach those thresholds of care with about 16 patients in its ICU. It began to transfer patients to other facilities.
Hannon said in the last 36 hours, as of noon Thursday, the hospital had transferred five patients to other facilities. Several more have been transferred since last Friday.
“There is plenty of capacity across Nebraska, whether it be at CHI hospitals or not,” he said.
Hannon also said there are plans to take care of patients if all the state’s hospitals reach capacity. But he does not believe it will get to that level because there is plenty of available capacity currently at Nebraska hospitals.
Grand Island has had the most confirmed cases of the virus in Nebraska.
When looking at how many patients the hospital can handle, Hannon said they look at the number of people coming into the emergency room, how many patients are in the ICU, how many are on ventilators, how many beds are available in the hospital and staffing and supply levels.
Overall, St. Francis is at about 50% capacity.
“The area where we are feeling the most pressure in is our ICU,” Hannon said.
As of noon Thursday, there were 13 patients in the hospital’s 16-bed ICU. Eleven of those patients are on ventilators.
“We still have a little bit more capacity to take on patients who are coming into the ER or who are transferred here from another facility,” Hannon said.
When they reach full capacity in their ICU, he said, they will begin transferring patients to other CHI hospitals in Nebraska, such as Good Samaritan in Kearney.
In moving a patient to another facility, Hannon said, they first make sure the patient is stable.
He said they are seeing a “pretty steady” volume in their emergency room, treating about 65 patients per day there. But not all them have been inflected by the virus.
Hannon said about half of those patients have respiratory symptoms. The hospital has set up a 10-station respiratory fast track area that can handle people who have breathing problems caused by the virus or other causes.
“We are seeing a lot of patients who are not COVID patients,” he said. “Those people go into the regular emergency room for treatment.”
In their respiratory fast track area, the patients are evaluated on the severity of their respiratory problems and those who are not in serious conditions are sent home and told to isolate themselves and provide the care they need.
“The majority of patients we are seeing may be COVID positive, but they can go back home and be isolated at home and be treated. It is only the sickest of the sick that are admitted,” Hannon said. “So, it is hard for me to put a number on how many patients per day because it includes all of those.”
He said that they are not seeing a lot of new patients being admitted to the hospital each day as it has been pretty consistent over the last few days with just a handful per day.
Hannon said as the number of patients with respiratory problems began to dramatically increase, they asked other hospitals for additional ventilators and other equipment. They have received about a half dozen additional ventilators from other Nebraska CHI hospitals.
He also said St. Francis is bringing staff in from other CHI hospitals to help out as the number of COVID-19 patients increases.
Hannon said CHI hospitals are down one-third in their patient census as a result of the pandemic as they have stopped noncritical hospitalization because of the virus.
He said the hospital has about 17 ventilators available, but it has access to more if needed.
Health experts expect Nebraska will peak in the number of COVID-19 patients by the first week of May.
Across Nebraska, Hannon said, the state will need about 60 ventilators and 67 ICU beds as the virus hits it peak. CHI hospitals have more than enough ventilators and ICU beds to meet that expected capacity.
