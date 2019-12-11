The medical director of oncology at CHI Health St. Francis says the staff has been dreaming of a new cancer center for 10 years. So Wednesday was a big day for the staff, as people got to see the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center for the first time.
“We finally have a cancer center to match the caliber of our cancer program,” Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, the medical director of oncology, said a few moments before the facility’s ribbon-cutting.
The $26 million cancer center, which is connected to the main hospital building through a breezeway, will have an open house on Jan. 4. But a sneak peek for “key stakeholders” and the media was held Wednesday.
The new cancer center totals 41,000 square feet. That is almost double the size of the current cancer center, which is at the back of St. Francis Medical Plaza.
In an interview, CHI Health St. Francis President Ed Hannon said the new cancer center “brings the latest technology that is available anywhere in the state right here to Central Nebraska.”
Administrators hope the facility will attract cancer patients from all over the region, whether they be from northern Kansas, Colorado or the Dakotas, Hannon said.
“We know they don’t want to always go to the large metro areas,” Hannon said. So they can come “right here to Grand Island.”
The new cancer center comes with a new TrueBeam linear accelerator. Doctors also point with pride to the healing garden and spiritual room.
In his remarks, Radiation Oncology Director Doug Clark mentioned the new linear accelerator. “Now we’re not just going to fight cancer. We’re going to beat it,” Clark said.
As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, the Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic diocese, said a prayer and blessed the space.
In an interview, Ramaekers said the facility is “really the nicest cancer center outside of Omaha in the state of Nebraska.”
The facility has many amenities for patients, he noted. Among other things, the chairs in the Infusion Center offer massage and heated seats.
The doctors had a big role in designing the space.
In the old cancer center, the space was “highly inefficient,” with “a lot of fragmented work spaces,” Ramaekers said.
Teamwork will be much easier in the new building, “all in one setting,” Ramaekers said.
The new facility has a lot of natural light. In the old cancer center, the chemotherapy area didn’t have any windows, Ramaekers said.
The new cancer center will make it easier to recruit physicians, Hannon said. They will find that CHI Health St. Francis is part of a system “that invests in the future,” he said.
In the previous cancer center, staff members are “really trapped by space. We ran out of space. We didn’t have room for expansion,” Ramaekers said.
CHI St. Francis offers “nationally recognized cancer care,” Hannon said. The new center “matches the quality of care that we deliver.”
The healing garden will be “just a gorgeous place,” especially in the spring and summer, “when it’s in full bloom for the patients to be able to see,” said Director of Oncology Max Norvell.
How will the new center be welcoming and helpful to the average cancer patient?
“No. 1 is we’re a faith-based institution. So spiritual care is very important to us, It’s important to a lot of cancer patients,” Norvell said.
In the spiritual room, patients can sit and spend personal, reflective time if they need to, he said.
In his speech, Ramaekers said, “We want to be a destination for all, regardless of their insurance status, social status or provider affiliation.”
“We have an award-winning clinical trial program that is unmatched for a program our size and is currently bigger and better than it has ever been,” Ramaekers said. “We have ongoing and growing partnerships with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University (and) the National Cancer Institute as well as many other institutions to provide cutting-edge research and clinical trial access here in Grand Island.”
CHI Health St. Francis is also building a new Surgical Services department. Construction is expected to be completed in about 12 months.
