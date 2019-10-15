CHI Health St. Francis will once again serve as a collection site for unwanted medication as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the lobby at St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave.
CHI Health St. Francis is partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol, the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions and the Prevention Project.
The national event addresses a crucial public safety and health issue by providing an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to a recent national survey, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA’s bi-annual Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths as, too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. Last April, during the 17th national Take Back Day, 47 sites across Nebraska collected — safely and anonymously — a record total of 5,661 pounds of unwanted medications. Since Take Back Day’s inception, the DEA has safely disposed of 94,149 pounds total.
The Prevention Project also offers medication lock bottles and boxes to help keep children safe from accessing current medication at home. Contact them for more information at (308) 385-5520.
