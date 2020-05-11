Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska nourished health care workers Tuesday and Wednesday

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska provided complimentary meals for CHI Health St. Francis employees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hospital’s staff members have “been working hard to keep the Grand Island community as safe and healthy as possible during this public health crisis, and they welcomed a warm lunch prepared by the hospital’s nutrition services team,” according to a news release from the hospital.

Prepackaged meals were made available to employees on the night shift.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community, including businesses like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, has left a lasting impression on our staff,” Melissa Griffiths, director of the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation, said in a statement.

“The cards, meals, prayers have brightened our days and fortified our bodies and spirit.

“We are incredibly proud and thankful of how our team has risen to meet this global pandemic. Just as equally proud of the kindnesses we’ve been shown along the way. Our humanity will get us through these times.”

