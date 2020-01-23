According to a press release from CHI Health, CHI Health gave back more than $185 million “to build healthier communities.”
“‘The Community Benefit Report’ is a standard way that not-for-profit health systems around the country measure the impact they have on the communities they serve,” said CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson. “And our report shows that indeed ‘Good happens here.’”
As well as financial aid, CHI Health invested in many programs, including those designed to help with behavior health, injury and violence prevention.
Other programs include access to health care and “fighting obesity and chronic disease.”
St. Francis in Grand Island provided $50,000 for at-home Lifeline personal response systems to 235 elderly patients to ensure rapid response and medical care if needed.
St. Francis also hosted Discovery Kids classes for 89 students in eight schools in an effort to reduce peer pressure and substance use.
They also hosted seven Circle of Security classes for 45 parents to combat parenting stress and increase positive relationships and behaviors with children.
Good Samaritan in Kearney provided $22,000 in renal dialysis to patients who were unable to pay, as well as supporting the Be Well Buffalo County Coalition with $30,000 to improve healthy eating and active living in Buffalo County.
Good Samaritan also provided 758 area teachers with mental health strategies for addressing youth behavioral challenges including Mental Health First Aid and the Pyramid Model training.
“We want everyone in our community to have access to health care and life-changing programs whether they can afford them or not,” Dr. Robertson said. “It’s a basic human need and as a faith-based organization, we are called to provide high quality care — period.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.