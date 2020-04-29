The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow, but at a slower rate than a week ago at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health CEO.
“Our experience is that the number of inpatients we have across our health system has been growing slower every day for the last week,” Robertson said during a briefing with the media Wednesday.
“We don’t believe we are at the peak yet,” he said. “We still think, and the models are suggesting, that will be another week or two, but we aren’t experiencing a rapid growth in the number of folks that are needing hospitalization.”
On Tuesday, Robertson said they had conducted 95 tests for the virus, with 22 people testing positive. Overall since March 27, when they first started testing, Robertson said they have tested 4,406 people with 848 testing positive.
On Wednesday morning, he said all CHI hospitals in the Omaha area and in Grand Island, Kearney and Lincoln had 48 ventilators in use. He said not all of them were COVID patients. Robertson said 50 percent of their 320 ICU beds were available in their hospitals. They have 21 COVID positive patients in CHI hospitals in the Omaha area and 81 COVID positive patients in their hospitals in Grand Island, Lincoln and Kearney.
Of the 390 machines CHI Health has that can be used as ventilators, 48 were in use.
Robertson said while the number of patients being treated for COVID is still increasing, it is not as rapid as it was a week ago. He also said the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators Wednesday is lower than it was a week ago.
“We are seeing progress,” he said.
Robertson said patients are being moved into ICU because they need a higher level of care. He said CHI Health hospitals are also seeing more patients who are being able to be move back down to regular hospital status and taken off the ventilators.
“That is a positive sign,” Robertson said.
There are still some patients, he said, who do not survive this disease.
“We are seeing fewer patients in our ICUs and fewer patients on ventilators today than we did seven days ago,” Robertson said.
He said once they start opening up their hospitals for elective surgeries, they will continue to keep all COVID patients together.
“It makes it easier for our staff to care for them, but it also is a technique that will help preserve the personal protective equipment,” he said. “We will continue to use that model of care for COVID patients.”
Robertson said it will be a community-by-community decision when they start up on elective surgeries.
He said that CHI Health hospitals are still seeing an increase in COVID patients.
“That means that in Kearney and Grand Island because we are still in the middle of hot spots, even though they are beginning to cool off at least it seems from our perspective, we won’t be in a position to resume elective or non-emergency procedures next week in Kearney and Grand Island, but we are intending to begin to phase in surgical and other procedures in the Omaha area and Lincoln as well,” he said.
Robertson said CHI hospitals have a lot of capacity and will follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ requirements in protecting ICU, ventilator and regular hospital room capacity in case there is an increase in COVID patients.
He said that CHI has a good team of people who can speak a variety of languages to help those who have been diagnosed with COVID communicate with their health care provider.
Looking ahead to the fall when influenza season begins, Robertson said CHI Health believes that COVID will be in the community and they are in preparations to deal with handling both influenza and COVID patients for months and years to come.
He said there are concerns when influenza and COVID outbreaks begin together that it could put additional stress on health care providers, clinics and hospitals.
“We are planning and preparing how we manage health care in the late fall and early winter to make sure that we are always able to care for patients that need us,” Robertson said.
He said the COVID pandemic has had an unfavorable financial toll on health care systems across the country as they have lost revenue in not being able to perform non-emergency procedures, along with the additional unplanned expenses health care systems have had in purchasing equipment for the COVID outbreak.
“We continue to manage our labor costs to respond to the declining revenues,” Robertson said. “We are evaluating every expenditure because we do not know how long it is going to take for things to return to normal.”
Long term because of the COVID pandemic, he said there is a possibility that “our health systems will look pretty different and health care will look different in the future. We, as a health system, are preparing for that.”
Robertson urged the public to continue to donate blood. He said those who have had COVID and have recovered, he urged them to donate blood plasma. As many as 13 COVID patients at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island have received COVID-19 convalescent plasma and more will be receiving plasma this week.
He said in some situations the COVID-19 convalescent plasma has helped those with critical cases of COVID make a quick recovery, while others it has not had the same response.
“The jury is still out, but it is something we are using and it is something I am encouraging the general public to consider donating if they know that they have had COVID and have recovered,” Robertson said.
