CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney resumed non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures Tuesday.
Both hospitals had postponed such procedures March 25, allowing the facilities to conserve vital resources, including medical supplies, and free up staff and beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts previously announced hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% intensive care unit bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in their specific facility.
Nonurgent surgical patients are tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedures.
At all CHI Health hospitals, COVID-19 patients are kept isolated for their safety and that of other patients and staff, and for the most effective use of staff and personal protective equipment.
Visitation at CHI Health facilities remains restricted.
In limited circumstances, a healthy adult support person may be present for the following:
• Patient presenting to the emergency department (limited to one support person if needed)
• Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)
• NICU and post-partum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)
• Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian) — in Nebraska, a pediatric or minor patient is 19 or younger.
• Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team).
• Patient care partner needing teaching and instructions prior to discharge (as determined by the care team).
• Outpatient and clinic patient needing a support person and/or transportation assistance (limited to one).
• Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team).
• Special circumstances (as identified by the care team).
Patients and support people are asked to wear a mask.
Patients who want to reschedule their elective surgeries or procedures can do so by speaking with their providers.
