According to the CDC and the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines, it is critical for everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalized patients are especially susceptible to outside germs and are at high risk from the coronavirus.
To protect patients, staff and community, CHI Health has canceled all gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities.
This includes serving as a host site for support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.
In addition, hours of operations for some services including gift shops and visitor food services is limited.
Wellness center access is closed and select vendor services, like flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales is not permitted.
Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.
These changes start immediately and will last until further notice.
Since Monday, CHI Health has been restricting visitor access at its 15 hospitals.
Entry points are limited and ALL visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients.
No one under age 19 is allowed to visit.
If your visit to a CHI Health facility is discretionary, you are asked to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home.
Most things, like paying hospital bills and requesting medical records can be done online or by phone.
If you are unsure of cancellations or changes to services or operational hours, please call ahead.
At Good Samaritan in Kearney a few of the changes include, but are not limited to the Wellness Center is closed, but will reevaluate in two weeks, the blood drive on March 20 is canceled, the child passenger safety seat inspection station on April 14 is canceled and the prescription drug takeback event on April 25 is canceled.
At St. Francis in Grand Island a few of the changes include, but are not limited to the hiring fair on March 24 is canceled, the freedom from smoking class on April 7 is postponed, the prescription drug takeback event on April 25 is canceled and maternity tours are canceled.
