Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, conducted a video conference Thursday about what CHI Health hospitals, including St. Francis in Grand Island, is preparing and doing to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robertson said he will be conducting weekly updates concerning CHI Health to keep the public informed about the ongoing pandemic and what CHI Health is doing to prepare to meet the needs of the communities they service.
As of Thursday morning, Robertson said they have 49 patients across their 14 hospitals who are confirmed COVID-19 patients. They also have about 53 patients, he said, who they have admitted in their hospitals who were waiting test results for COVID-19. He said they are people who have been admitted with a lower respiratory tract infection and pneumonia, but do not know whether COVID-19 is the cause.
Robertson said CHI Health hospitals have the capacity to double the number of patients they normally treat if there is a surge of COVID patients. For example, they were averaging about 1,000 patients per day at their 14 hospitals during December and January. Because of the COVID virus, the hospitals have stopped doing non-emergency surgical care. That has lowered their daily census of the number of people in their 14 hospitals to the lower 700s.
“You can see there that we have more than 300 beds available for patients without doing anything different,” Robertson said.
He said the hospitals also have the additional capacity to expand up to a 1,000 patients if the number of people needing care from the virus increases.
“If we were in a true surge and pushed, we could double (more than 2,000) the number of patients that we care for,” Robertson said.
He said at their 14 hospitals, they have 320 ICU beds. As of Thursday, he said a little more than 100 were in use, along with 44 ventilators.
Robertson said that of Thursday morning, of the 44 ventilators that are in use in the 14 CHI hospitals, seven or eight are in use for COVID patients in Grand Island.
“Our team, out there, is doing a great job,” he said.
Robertson said in Grand Island there were four confirmed patients with the COVID virus and another four or five who are suspected to have the virus and waiting on test results.
He also said that CHI has the ability to move more ventilators and staff to Grand Island if needed.
Robertson said the 14 CHI Health hospitals have 116 ventilators and 111 anesthesia machines that can also act as ventilators and other equipment that can help patients breath, bringing the total to more than 350 pieces of equipment that can assist patients that require ventilation assistance.
He said projections show that as Nebraska, at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, may need an additional 83 or 84 ventilators.
“CHI Health has more ventilators than that peak projection; so theoretically CHI Health could handle all of it based on the current projections, but that doesn’t mean we could or would; it just gives people comfort in our region,” Robertson said.
He said as more projections come in or are modified, “We have plenty of capacity and equipment to be able to handle what the projected surge is of today.”
Robertson said the hospitals have done 774 tests for the virus with 123 people testing positive.
“Our findings and data is pretty consistent that somewhere between 5 and 10% of patients who are tested have a positive COVID test,” Robertson said. “We are working and have the capability to expand testing in Kearney, Grand Island, and Lincoln.”
He said the rate limiting step for the hospitals has been access to the test kit, which is a manufacturer and supply chain issue.
“We are in the que and as more of those test kits become available, we are already ordered and in the que to do stand-up testing in our other communities,” Robertson said.
Also, the test kits are being allocated to areas where there have been surges in COVID cases.
He said currently they are testing those who are acutely ill, hospital staff, and first responders.
“We are really focusing our tests on folks who have a high likelihood of being positive,” Robertson said.
He said they have set up respiratory units in the communities where CHI Health serves to test people who have symptoms of the virus but are not sick enough to be in the hospital.
Robertson said it is important that folks understand that while they hear concerning news coming from the East Coast, Nebraskans and Southwest Iowans and others who live in the Midwest “need to be comfortable that our health systems are not only prepared, but fully capable of providing the care that may be needed as we move further into this pandemic curve that we have all been watching as we reach that peak.”
Robertson said that peak in COVID-19 cases could happen by the end of April in Nebraska.
He said CHI hospitals are not experiencing any difficulties in obtaining needed supplies to help patients and protect the staff caring for those who have the virus.
He said being a large hospital group, CHI Health has access to a large supply chain and they are “a huge buyer of medical supplies.”
“Our ability to access supplies have not been a problem for us,” Robertson said.
They also take a daily inventory of needed supplies to make sure they don’t fall short in any supplies needed to handle patients with the virus.
Robertson said there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Grand Island.
“Our team at CHI Health St. Francis has done an amazing job and continues to do unbelievable work as they are dealing with a ‘hot spot,’ if you will, of COVID outbreak,” he said.
Robertson said that as part of a larger national hospital network, they are daily learning and applying new ways to better help patients who have been diagnosed with the virus.
“As everybody is focusing on this new novel coronavirus, we can not forget that there are still, every day, hundreds of patients who are suffering from other illnesses that need care, whether it is care in the clinic or care in one of our hospitals,” he said. “We continue to take care of patients that have problems other than COVID. There are still strokes and heart attacks that are occurring. As a physician, to me, that is being lost in the media coverage that our hospitals are up and operational and capable of handling anything that comes our way in addition to COVID patients.”
Robertson said the hospital is also developing a plan to treat the influx of patients that they could not treat because of the priority they put on treating those with the virus.
“That is probably going to be a bigger issue for all of us in health care in this region when we start to resume more normal operations,” he said.
