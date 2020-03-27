CHI Health on Friday reduced its current two-visitor policy to only one visitor per patient.
Pediatric and neonatal intensive care units (NICU) patients, only, are allowed two parents or legal guardian visitors. All visitors must be 19 years or older.
The health care organization said the change was made in an ongoing effort to protect patients, staff and the community
CHI Health recently limited access to its hospital and clinics in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 screenings will continue to take place at all entrances. Any hospital visitor with symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, flu-like symptoms), or have come into contact with a person with known COVID-19 within the past 14 days, or has traveled in areas where there is known community spread of COVID-19, will not be allowed entrance.
“We are now seeing confirmed cases in our communities and have prepared our hospitals to receive cases. This is just the next responsible step. It’s really in everyone’s best interest, if your visit to the hospital is not absolutely necessary, you choose to stay home,” Mike Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, said in a statement.
“Facetime and other apps can help you stay in touch with your loved ones, billing questions can be handled over the phone; and through VirtualCare, some doctor’s visits can be conducted via video chat,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Non-urgent procedures, surgeries and cardiac rehabilitation have been postponed at most CHI Health facilities. Allowing hospitals to not only protect its workforce and patients, but conserve vital medical supplies, staff and beds for potential COVID-19 patients.
“Flattening the curve — not overwhelming the nation’s health care system all at once — is critical. By slowing the spread of COVID-19, we keep our patient loads manageable and allow time for testing and research for treatments,” Hannon said.
“But it takes everyone to prevent the spread. Social distancing, washing our hands, staying home — that’s how we are going to beat this,” says Schnieders.
For those who think they are at risk for COVID-19, CHI Health recommends their two-step help line process initiated by visiting www.CHIhealth.com or calling your primary care provider to discuss next steps.
When possible, concerning medical care for COVID-19, calling ahead is encouraged to limit exposure.
During the pandemic, 24/7 provider consultations and prescriptions for minor illnesses are available for free through CHI Health Virtual Care via phone at 1 (844) 355-2273 or video chat at www.chihealth.com/virtualcare
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.