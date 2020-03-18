Adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and President Donald Trump’s coronavirus guidelines, CHI Health has canceled all gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities, including CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Hospitalized patients are especially susceptible to outside germs and are at high risk from the coronavirus. This step has been taken to protect patients, staff and the community. It includes serving as a host site for support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.
In addition, hours of operation for some services, including gift shops and visitor food services, are limited. Wellness center access is closed and select vendor services, such as flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales, are not permitted.
Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.
These changes will continue until further notice.
Since Monday, CHI Health has been restricting visitor access at its 15 hospitals.
Entry points are limited and all visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients. No one younger than 19 is allowed to visit.
If a visit to a CHI Health facility is discretionary, people are asked to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home. Most things, such as paying hospital bills and requesting medical records, can be done online or by phone.
If you are unsure of cancellations or changes to services or operational hours, call ahead.
At Good Samaritan in Kearney, the blood drive set for Friday is canceled, the child passenger safety seat inspection station on April 14 is canceled and the prescription drug takeback event on April 25 is canceled.
At St. Francis in Grand Island the hiring fair March 24 is canceled, the freedom from smoking class on April 7 is postponed, the prescription drug takeback event April 25 is canceled and maternity tours are canceled.
