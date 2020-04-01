Effective today, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney have implemented a “no visitor” policy at their hospitals and clinic locations,
This move comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
CHI Health moved to one visitor limitations on March 27 while also implementing enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. While helpful, managing visitors remained challenging, which is why CHI Health made the decision to move to a no visitor policy.
CHI Health is encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone calls.
No visitors are allowed, except as a healthy designated support person in the following limited circumstances:
— Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)
— NICU and postpartum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)
— Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian)
— Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team)
— Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team)
All patients, and support persons meeting the exception criteria, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 before entering.
At St. Francis, only the main entrance, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and the 24/7 emergency entrance remain open.
Only the 24/7 emergency room entrance remains open at Good Samaritan.
