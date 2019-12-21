CHAPMAN — With Christmas right around the corner, students at Chapman School have been making their lists and checking it twice.
On Wednesday morning, The Independent asked some students what is on their Christmas wish list this year. Their responses are listed below:
Mali — A Dinosaur Plushie (stuffed animal)
Abby — “I want a dinosaur ‘stuffie’ (stuffed animal) for Christmas.”
Camdyn — “I want a game box that can play music and has songs.”
Aeyan — A bouncy ball
Bella — A stuffed bear
Brooklyn — A toy Barbie house
Jayden — A remote control car and a blue monster truck
Jaden — A tablet
Enola — A Nintendo Switch
Keilan — “I want a huge LEGO set.”
Keenan — “I want all the Nerf guns.”
Ryker — A Hot Wheels set
Sariaha — A doll
Yahaira — A Barbie dream house
According to a list compiled by New York Magazine in November, the hottest gift items for kids this Christmas include a Nintendo Switch, Frozen 2 dolls, Baby Shark singable plush dolls, Playmobil toys, LEGO sets, Blume dolls and the Pop Pops Snotz slime hammer play set.
The Chapman students said they eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus and hope he will bring them everything on their Christmas wish lists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.