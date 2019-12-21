Chapman Christmas wishes

Chapman kindergartners and first-graders told a reporter and a videographer from The Grand Island Independent what they wanted for Christmas. Left: Aeyan, top middle, Sariaha, bottom middle, Malachi and right, Pandora. (Independent/Carissa Soukup)

 Carissa Soukup

CHAPMAN — With Christmas right around the corner, students at Chapman School have been making their lists and checking it twice.

On Wednesday morning, The Independent asked some students what is on their Christmas wish list this year. Their responses are listed below:

Mali — A Dinosaur Plushie (stuffed animal)

Abby — “I want a dinosaur ‘stuffie’ (stuffed animal) for Christmas.”

Camdyn — “I want a game box that can play music and has songs.”

Aeyan — A bouncy ball

Bella — A stuffed bear

Brooklyn — A toy Barbie house

Jayden — A remote control car and a blue monster truck

Jaden — A tablet

Enola — A Nintendo Switch

Keilan — “I want a huge LEGO set.”

Keenan — “I want all the Nerf guns.”

Ryker — A Hot Wheels set

Sariaha — A doll

Yahaira — A Barbie dream house

According to a list compiled by New York Magazine in November, the hottest gift items for kids this Christmas include a Nintendo Switch, Frozen 2 dolls, Baby Shark singable plush dolls, Playmobil toys, LEGO sets, Blume dolls and the Pop Pops Snotz slime hammer play set.

The Chapman students said they eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus and hope he will bring them everything on their Christmas wish lists.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments