CHAPMAN — Members of the Chapman community say they have a number of concerns as it comes to the state of their school and expressed them at a community meeting at the Chapman Community Center on Thursday night.
One of the main concerns expressed by those attending the meeting was about the loss of Chapman School Principal Jeff Ellsworth, whose resignation was approved unanimously by the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education at its Monday meeting. No reason has been given for the reason of the resignation beyond a comment from Ellsworth to The Independent last Friday that he resigned over a disagreement with the district.
Deloris Fitzsimons questioned how Chapman has fought for years to keep its school open, with Ellsworth at the forefront, only to have him “wake up and say, ‘I am not going to do this anymore.’”
She also expressed concerns about her question to the school board Monday night on whether Ellsworth would be replaced was left unanswered.
Northwest Business Manager Sharon Placke told The Independent last Friday that since Ellsworth’s resignation is for the end of the school year, the district will evaluate what positions need to be hired for this spring. At that time, Ellsworth’s position could potentially be filled.
Chapman School parent Ali Stefanini asked those attending Thursday night’s community meeting how the board has the power to just get rid of Ellsworth.
“I would like to see a ‘customer complaint.’ If we are running this place like a business, we are the customers,” she said. “I never heard what happened. He (Ellsworth) is not a ‘yes man.’ He is doing what is best for his school and standing up for the kids. I don’t understand how they have the power to do this.”
Randy Stueven said the concern from a number of Chapman residents and Chapman School parents is that if the Northwest board takes away the school’s principal and doesn’t hire his replacement, the school will close.
“That is how everybody feels,” he said. “We don’t know that is going to happen, but it sure is suspicious when you tell people at the board meeting that they won’t answer that question (of hiring a replacement for Ellsworth) and Sharon Placke says, ‘Well we might hire someone.’ What kind of future is that for us?”
Stueven raised concerns about how Chapman can recruit families with the fear of the school closing looming and grades 6-8 taken out of the building by the school board. He added the board voted to move preschool from Lockwood School to Chapman, yet never finished building a separate playground for these students.
“The board is constantly trying to drive us down,” he said.
When it comes to a middle school for the district, Stueven suggested having Chapman School be the district’s middle school and requested the subject be put on the school board meeting agenda for consideration. He added this would “cost a lot less money” than the district’s current plan to move the middle school to the high school and cap each of the high school classes at 160 students.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Stueven questioned how much it was costing Northwest taxpayers to “subsidize” the district’s option students. He said he has tried to get a number from Northwest administration and the Board of Education but “they will not tell you.”
“They do not want you to know that you are paying tax dollars to subsidize 826 people who are all from Grand Island,” Stueven said. “That is a lot of people we are paying for.”
Stueven said Northwest has 10% of Grand Island’s student population, which he claimed shifts 10% of Grand Island Public Schools’ budget to Northwest. He added Merrick County makes up 24% of Northwest’s valuation, yet only has a district student population of 4%.
Stueven said he still proposes to dissolve the Northwest district and give portions of it to St. Paul, GIPS and Central City as it will save the taxpayers of Merrick County money and would keep Chapman open.
The plan proposed in March would allow Grand Island Public Schools to acquire Cedar Hollow School, 1-R School and Northwest High School. Central City Public Schools would acquire Chapman School and Lockwood School, while St. Paul Public Schools would acquire St. Libory School.
Stueven claimed GIPS didn’t mind at least discussing the possibility, but that nothing ever came of it due to the Northwest board allegedly saying “we can’t deal with them.”
When it comes to the future of the Northwest district, Stueven told those at the community meeting that GIPS and Northwest need to sit down and come to an agreement on district boundaries so the former does not continue to take away from the latter district. He added that with the development of the Grand Island Regional Hospital, there may be even more tax base taken from Northwest due to it being annexed into the city of Grand Island and GIPS.
During the community meeting Thursday night, Stueven asked former Northwest board member Duane Witt about what Chapman community members could do to better communicate with the board. Witt suggested a number of Chapman community members attend school board meetings every month and speak during the public comment portion in a calm, common-sense manner that is non-confrontational to “make your presence known.”
Stueven suggested that Superintendent Jeff Edwards, or board members, write down the contact information of individuals who express concerns at board meetings so that they can follow up with them and work to resolve their concerns.
